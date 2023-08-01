In a reversal of its recent contraction, San Francisco’s tech sector is now steadily growing.
The Information and Professional Services sectors added 6,000 jobs in June, offsetting the losses seen late last year and early this year when tech companies laid off workers by the thousands, according to a report on The City’s economy released on Tuesday.
The new year was painful for tech employees.
Not even halfway through January, The Examiner reported that more than 80 tech companies had laid off 23,000 employees that month alone. Trends driving the staffing reductions included the decline of the cryptocurrency market and several major companies — including Salesforce — walking back the rapid expansions they undertook during the pandemic.
"We’re attracting and growing our workforce, while supporting our small businesses across the city and the new diverse companies that want to come here," Mayor London Breed wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.
However, the rising tide has not lifted all boats. Despite the strong performance in job growth, downtown continues to struggle, the report authored by San Francisco’s Chief Economist Ted Egan found.
The office vacancy ticked up again in the second quarter of 2023 to a new high of 28.2%. Rents, however, only declined by 1%. In terms of office attendance, San Francisco remains ahead of San Jose but behind other major cities like Austin, Los Angeles and New York.
Muni’s metro ridership — a helpful indicator of how many workers are commuting to downtown offices — reached a post-pandemic high of 55% of its 2019 level in June. Exits at the downtown BART stations, however, remained at about 33% of the prepandemic norm.