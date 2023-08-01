Downtown Sutter Street

Sutter Street near Sansome Street in downtown San Francisco. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

In a reversal of its recent contraction, San Francisco’s tech sector is now steadily growing.

The Information and Professional Services sectors added 6,000 jobs in June, offsetting the losses seen late last year and early this year when tech companies laid off workers by the thousands, according to a report on The City’s economy released on Tuesday.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

Tags