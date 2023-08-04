The stakes couldn’t be lower for a pair of soccer matches at Oracle Park on Saturday, but that hasn’t dampened Ben Umberger’s enthusiasm.
When Atlético Madrid takes the pitch, the 29-year-old Santa Rosa resident won’t care that the 7 p.m. match against Sevilla is merely an exhibition, the clubs’ last tune-up before La Liga — Spain’s top men’s soccer league — kicks off its season later this month.
It doesn’t matter that he’s rooting for Atléti to maintain a clean bill of health far more than a win.
Saturday is his first chance to watch his favorite soccer team play in person after a decade of only seeing them from afar, living and dying with every result through subscription streaming services and hard-to-find cable networks.
And he couldn’t be more excited.
“I haven’t seen any preseason tours for any other clubs, so my only real, live soccer has been MLS, which is nice and fun,” he said. “This is a little bit of a different level. … Just to be able to see this level of soccer for the first time, and the speed and technical ability, will be really cool.”
Atlético Madrid-Sevilla is the second of two La Liga friendlies at Oracle Park on Saturday, preceded by a 4 p.m. kickoff between Real Betis and Real Sociedad. The two matches are the last leg of the league’s North American tour, following a pair of games in Mexico City earlier this week.
Preseason tours are increasingly common and increasingly lucrative, for European soccer teams, with fans in North America, Asia and Australia consistently turning out for exhibition matches. Last summer, Spain’s Real Madrid and Mexico’s Club América played in front of 40,000 fans at Oracle Park.
Those games are critical to La Liga’s efforts to court overseas fans and compete with the English Premier League’s hold on stateside fans. Seeing the skill level Umberger described is vital for La Liga to sell itself and convert new supporters, Sevilla President José Castro Carmona told The Examiner in a translated interview.
But it’s “very much essential,” he said, to preach to the already converted and offer an in-person touchpoint for faraway fans who wouldn’t otherwise get one.
“Because of the distance, they can’t watch it live,” Carmona said. “We want them to be able to watch it (in person) in those matches.”
“Throughout the season, people watch us on TV,” he added. “But we have the opportunity to be there with you in the States so that you can watch great matches.”
Carmona told The Examiner that La Liga’s American viewership rose 10% last season. ESPN+, the four-letter cable network’s $10-a-month streaming service, broadcasts all of its games, while select matches are shown on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.
That has made it far easier for fans like Umberger to watch than when he started following the club a decade ago. In college, he met an Atléti fan studying abroad while playing pickup soccer. Subsequently, he connected with fellow readers of Into the Calderon — an English-language Atléti website — and its associated podcast while also converting his wife into a fan.
But Umberger described rooting for the club as “a strangely solo experience,” partly because he hasn’t yet watched a match with fellow supporters in the Bay Area. Peña Atlética San Francisco, a fan group the club officially recognizes, was founded in 2015.
Umberger will meet up with fellow travelers he has gotten to know online over the past decade and hopes to connect with even more he hasn’t met yet.
“I think the big advantage of following teams across Europe — particularly non-English clubs — is you just get a really nice sense of the culture,” Umberger, who will see Atléti in person again this fall when he and his wife visit Madrid on their pandemic-delayed honeymoon.
“It’s such a cool window into a completely different culture, a completely different sort of way of following teams, and it’s really funny how it’s kind of driven me to be just a little more worldly in that regard,” he added.