Atlético Madrid celebrates goal

Atlético Madrid, pictured above during a friendly match in South Korea on Thursday, July 27, 2023, will play at Oracle Park on Saturday, Aug. 4. For some Bay Area residents, the visit is their first chance to see their favorite team play in person. 

 AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

The stakes couldn’t be lower for a pair of soccer matches at Oracle Park on Saturday, but that hasn’t dampened Ben Umberger’s enthusiasm.

When Atlético Madrid takes the pitch, the 29-year-old Santa Rosa resident won’t care that the 7 p.m. match against Sevilla is merely an exhibition, the clubs’ last tune-up before La Liga — Spain’s top men’s soccer league — kicks off its season later this month.

