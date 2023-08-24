Operating a business in San Francisco is not for the faint of heart. High taxes and soaring rents make it one of the hardest cities to do business in.
But small businesses have also been forced to contend with San Francisco’s “twin troubles” of homelessness and lack of affordable housing, which drive away customers as the perception of crime continues to rise.
Long-standing merchants say it’s gotten worse. Some have chosen to move altogether.
But Ken Khoury has no such plans. While he admits the growing problem of homelessness has made business more difficult, relocating is not an option.
“I am not deterred, and I don’t ever want to leave. This is my home,” he told The Examiner.
Castro Coffee Company, the store he’s owned since 1986, survived the AIDS epidemic, the dot-com boom and bust, and then a global pandemic coupled with grim economic headwinds.
Over nearly four decades, he’s seen several businesses shutter in San Francisco’s Castro district as new encampments crop up weekly.
“It has never been this bad,” he said, pointing to his merchant neighbors who have weathered numerous break-ins and grab-and-gos this year alone.
Castro Merchants Association President Terry Bennett told The Examiner that escalated drug use and “the ability to do whatever you want on the streets has become an insane problem.”
“It becomes frightening for customers and employees who walk down the street,” she said. “There are erratic behaviors where you don’t know what’s going to be coming at you. And it’s just absolutely terrifying.”
Bennett owns Cliff’s Variety, an 87-year-old business in the heart of the Castro, and she was born and raised here. She said the problem has become more severe over the last decade, especially after the pandemic.
It’s making it that much harder to do business in the iconic neighborhood, known as a haven for the LGBTQ+ community. The pandemic and its subsequent closures of iconic watering holes such as Harvey’s exacerbated an even bigger problem of gentrification in the Castro and other LGBTQ neighborhoods nationwide.
Over the past three decades, census data shows a decline in the density of same-sex couples in New York’s Chelsea and Greenwich Village, Los Angeles’ West Hollywood, and San Francisco’s Castro — a phenomenon known as “the death of the gayborhood.”
Khoury’s walk-in-closet-sized cafe has maintained a daily carousel of customers in its nearly four decades of business. But some of his regulars have stopped showing up.
“They’ve moved away,” he said. “Some to Southern California, to Palm Springs — they don’t live (in the neighborhood) anymore.”
Neighborhood crime was never this bad, he said, and it’s forced him to police his shop.
“You have to walk a fine line,” he said. “People come in, asking for a bite to eat, saying they are hungry. Of course, we’ll do that. But we’ve seen stealing like (never before).”
He added that his neighbors have had similar complaints. Although Castro Coffee Company has never suffered a break-in, adjacent merchants such as Rossi’s Deli and the salon next door weren’t so lucky.
But the blight and crime belie the sky-high cost of living here. Like virtually all other San Francisco neighborhoods, rent in the Castro is much higher than the national average. Longtime tenants have also fought sharp increases from landlords. Efforts to build affordable housing in the district are underway, but progress is slow.
Rising costs stymied the completion of a proposed 15-story project at 1939 Market St., which would exclusively house low-income LGBTQIA+ seniors. The project is expected to take a total of six years to complete.
Still, these burdens don’t stop new businesses from popping up all over The City despite their notoriously bleak rate of longevity. In many ways, Castro Coffee Company beat the odds.
Khoury was approached by investors 20 years ago who wanted him to franchise the business, but he declined despite the attractive offer.
“I refused because I want to be in the community to serve. I don’t want to be sitting in a cubicle somewhere else, where somebody could take the business to a different direction that’s contradictory to my vision of how business should be done,” he said.
He hopes Castro Coffee Company will be in the neighborhood for another four decades and more. He plans to hand the business down to his son, Matthew, keeping the shop in the family and the Castro for generations.
“This is where it all happens — where the community meets,” he said. “People come here every morning. My customers sit here and say hello to me. They drink their coffee. They see each other. They chat. It’s been that way for 37 years.”
His shop will be presented with legacy status this year. Only nine other coffee shops in San Francisco have the honor.