When Beyoncé's chromed-out "Renaissance World Tour" comes to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Wednesday, the spectacle's economic impact is expected to extend to San Francisco, too.
Tours this summer for acts like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Dead and Company drive up hotel demand across the country, including in The City, as attendees spend their time — and money — nearby.
"I think it's a recipe for success in our city for when we don't have citywide conventions, in particular," said Alex Bastian, president and CEO of the San Francisco Hotel Council.
City officials have good reason to believe that the economic impact of Beyoncé's tour will extend from Santa Clara to The City: When she opened her tour in Stockholm in April, a Swedish economist credited her tour driving demand for hotels and restaurants so much that inflation in the country rose.
Plus, previous big events at Levi's Stadium, such as Super Bowl 50, have created demand for San Francisco hotels.
On the nights of Swift's two Santa Clara shows in July, for instance, The City's hotels had a 77% occupancy rate and an average daily rate of $196, Emmy Hise, the senior director of hospitality analytics at CoStar Group, said earlier this month.
The impact of concerts that actually happened in San Francisco this summer was even more pronounced. Hise said San Francisco hotels reached their highest occupancy rate of the year during Dead and Company's string of sold-out shows at Oracle Park in July.
Occupancy rates surpassed 80% all weekend, and 90% on Saturday. The latter was the highest for a Saturday night since 2019. Hotels near Oracle Park, where the concert was held, got an even bigger boost: 92% of the rooms were occupied, and average rates ($263) were the most in five years.
For much of the summer, hotels near the ballpark had average rates around $185. Deadheads also spent an estimated $21 million in The City, the San Francisco Travel Association's Lori Lincoln told The Examiner.
Golden Gate Park's Outside Lands gave San Francisco hotels their second-best Saturday performance of the summer. With a minimal amount of hotels surrounding the park, out-of-town festival goers opted to stay in Market Street and Nob Hill-area hotels — which had a 94% Saturday occupancy rate — and rely on prepaid shuttles, buses, trains and rideshares.
"We have public transportation here in The City that really is impactful and helps us with large-scale events," Bastian said.
With Queen Bey's show taking place in the middle of the week, the hospitality industry hopes that faithful members of the Beyhive will extend their stay into the following weekend and journey up north to bask in San Francisco's arts, culture and entertainment.
"We want everyone to come here and see firsthand what The City has to offer," Bastian said. "We have this opportunity to really harness that power."