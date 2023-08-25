Beyoncé performs at the Renaissance World Tour

An economist credited Beyoncé's opening shows in Sweden with driving demand for hotels and restaurants so much that inflation in the country rose.

When Beyoncé's chromed-out "Renaissance World Tour" comes to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Wednesday, the spectacle's economic impact is expected to extend to San Francisco, too.

Tours this summer for acts like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Dead and Company drive up hotel demand across the country, including in The City, as attendees spend their time — and money — nearby.

