san francisco ikea rendering

A rendering of Ikea's new San Francisco store, which opens on Aug. 23.

 Ikea

Ikea, a store that city officials are banking on being a key catalyst for The City’s downtown recovery, finally has an opening date.

After multiple delays, the Swedish furniture giant will open its first San Francisco warehouse on Aug. 23, Ikea announced on Tuesday.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong