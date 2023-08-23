18825621_web1_191006-sfe-hardlystrictly-015

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the free annual festival in Golden Gate Park on Wednesday announced more additions to the slate of artists performing at next month’s three-day musical extravaganza.

Genre-bending titan and unexpected TikTok darling Rufus Wainwright will take the stage along with New Orleans legend Irma Thomas, outlaw icon Steve Earle, the female-led seven piece Say She She and the San Diego-based band Thee Sacred Souls.

