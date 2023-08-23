Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the free annual festival in Golden Gate Park on Wednesday announced more additions to the slate of artists performing at next month’s three-day musical extravaganza.
Genre-bending titan and unexpected TikTok darling Rufus Wainwright will take the stage along with New Orleans legend Irma Thomas, outlaw icon Steve Earle, the female-led seven piece Say She She and the San Diego-based band Thee Sacred Souls.
Previously announced acts include Grammy-award winner Jason Isbell and his 400 Unit backing band, rock music from Kurt Vile and the Violators, and bluegrass offerings courtesy of the Travelin’ McCourys. Nashville troubadour Lilly Hiatt, blues musician Buffalo Nichols and Latin Grammy-winning Gaby Moreno are also listed, among others.
The final portion of the lineup, which will round out the more than 70 performances held that weekend, will be revealed on Sept. 5.
Organizers say half a million people usually attend the event in Golden Gate Park, which will be held Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 this year.
This year’s festival will be the first one overseen by Hardly Strictly’s first-ever executive director, John Caldon, who joined the group this past February. “As a longtime festival goer and new member of the team, I could not be more excited to get back to the park this year,” said Caldon.
Improvements for this year’s edition include redesigning the festival grounds to enhance shows for performers and attendees.
The Porch Stage will be relocated to the west end of Hellman Hollow and will be known as the second iteration of the Arrow Stage, which held performances during past editions of the festival.
Organizers say that the new slightly larger space will be set lower to the ground to maintain the Hardly Strictly tradition of having bands play sets in intimate settings.
The Bandwagon Stage is also on the move and being relocated to the wooded glade known as McLaren Pass to create a venue known as Horseshoe Hill, providing a cozy atmosphere for both performers and attendees.
“Horseshoe Hill was influenced by a sense of place and developed with our most beloved Bluegrass legends like Hazel Dickens, Dolly Parton and Bill Monroe in mind. We hope their legacies inform and inspire the up-and-coming artists, spoken word performers and poets who will grace this stage for years to come,’’ said Avery Hellman, a grandchild of festival founder Warren Hellman, in a statement.
Festival Curator Chris Porter said the development of the space will allow Hardly Strictly “to present some particularly eclectic programming in a more intimate setting than we would have been able to in the past.”
Attendees can download the Hardly Strictly app, available for iOS and Android devices, to learn more about the upcoming event.