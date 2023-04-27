A Bay Area business connected to billionaire John Fisher with roots in the region dating back to the late 1960s wants to reduce its local footprint.
This week, it's Gap, Inc. Last week, it was the Oakland A's.
About a week after Fisher's baseball team agreed to buy nearly 50 acres of land where it hopes to build a stadium in Las Vegas, the company through which the San Francisco scion's family built its fortune announced plans of significant layoffs at its headquarters in The City.
Gap announced in a Thursday regulatory filing that it expects to lay off about 1,800 employees, with the cuts concentrated in the company's Embarcadero headquarters and among its "upper field workforce." The filing is dated to Tuesday, the same day the Wall Street Journal first reported that Gap would lay off 500 corporate workers in its San Francisco and New York offices.
The company claimed in the regulatory filing that laying off nearly 2,000 workers by the end of July would "further simplify and optimize its operating model and structure" and "improve quality and speed of decision making." Gap laid off about 500 corporate workers last September.
Executive chairman Bob Martin, the company's interim CEO, told the Associated Press that the layoffs would result in $300 million in annualized savings. Gap said in a press release last month it had "identified" $550 million in annualized savings entering this fiscal year.
The Gap's layoffs represent another potential economic blow to downtown San Francisco, which is reeling from record-high office vacancy rates, significantly reduced transit ridership, widespread tech layoffs, banking turmoil and the closure of a number of businesses.
Doris and Don Fisher founded Gap in San Francisco in 1969. Their youngest son, John, owns more stock — 17.2%, according to the company's most recent proxy statement — than any other individual shareholder.
Fisher also owns the Oakland A's, which has called the East Bay home since 1968 and last week announced a "binding" agreement to purchase 49 acres of Las Vegas land as part of a plan to build a $1.5 billion stadium in Sin City.
That plan, according to the A's, would require $500 million in public financing from the state of Nevada. The Nevada Independent photographed A's President Dave Kaval meeting with Democratic lawmakers in the state capital. Democrats control both chambers of the state legislature.
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao pulled out of negotiations with the A's after learning of the team's Las Vegas land deal, claiming that the team used The Town as leverage for a better deal with Sin City. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, claiming he feels "sorry for the fans in Oakland," told the Associated Press this week that "it's not fair" for "Oakland to point fingers at John Fisher."