When it comes to how many days per week you work, more may not be merrier. Overwhelmingly positive results froma recent pilot study out of the United Kingdomhave reignited calls for cutting off the fifth day of the standard work week.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has tweeted in favor of the transition.“With exploding technology and increased worker productivity, it’s time to move toward a four-day work week with no loss of pay,” he said. “Workers must benefit from technology, not just corporate CEOs.”
The United Kingdom’s trial period was so successful that 92% of companies are sticking with the shortened week,the Washington Post reported. The test run included 3,000 employees across 61 companies and was organized by the advocacy group 4 Day Week Global, along with supporting research teams.
Bolt
Thisecommerce companyadopted the four-day work week at the start of 2022, after a three month internal pilot was met with resounding excitement. In thetransition announcement,the company stated that “87% of managers said their team maintained productivity/service levels,” while 94% of employees surveyed wanted to stick with the new schedule.
Since May of 2022, Bolt has cut at least half of its headcount,The Information reported. Once aunicornspecializing in one-click checkouts, the company has become something of an emblem of a startup that expanded too quickly for its operations. Even after cuts, the company advertises the four-day work week as a perk of employment.
Buffer
Buffer,a social media management software company, has been remote since its start in 2010 but is headquartered in San Francisco. The transition to four-day work weeks came with the pandemic, in 2020. The move was initially seen as a way to give more flexibility to employees during the pandemic, Umber Bhatti wrote forthe company’s blog. In 2021, the policy became permanent. An internal survey found that “(the) team still felt productive, like they had more autonomy, and they reported feeling happier,” wrote Bhatti.
Bit.io
Another SFsoftware company, this one acloud databasewith community features, was founded in 2019. Since at least 2021, the company has adopted work weeks with four days for full pay. In an August 2019Medium article, Jonathan Mortensen, founder and chief technology officer of the company, outlined what employees do on their Fridays off. A few take weekend trips to San Diego or the East Coast. Some schedule appointments or avoid lift lines. One volunteers at a local animal shelter. Mortensen spends time at Dolores Park which, he writes, “is swamped on the weekend!”
Monograph
Monographis a project managementsoftware companythat provides back office solutions to the architecture and building industry. The company has operated onfour days a weeksince its 2016 founding. Rather than the Friday’s off route, the Monograph has opted to give employees a mid-week hiatus. CEO Robert Yuen wrote inan article for Fast Company, “The four-day workweek is partially about productivity, but it’s also about the health and well-being of employees.”