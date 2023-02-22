25526327_web1_210616-SFE-BrokeAss-park_1

Bit.io adopted four-day work weeks with full pay. Employees surveyed said they take weekend trips, volunteer or, like founder Jonathan Mortensen, spend time at spots like Dolores Park.

 Examiner staff

When it comes to how many days per week you work, more may not be merrier. Overwhelmingly positive results from a recent pilot study out of the United Kingdom have reignited calls for cutting off the fifth day of the standard work week. 

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has tweeted in favor of the transition. “With exploding technology and increased worker productivity, it’s time to move toward a four-day work week with no loss of pay,” he said. “Workers must benefit from technology, not just corporate CEOs.” 

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua

