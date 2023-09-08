Federal regulators could have more aggressively monitored First Republic Bank's practices, but officials said in a report on Friday that it's unclear if such measures would have shielded the San Francisco-headquartered bank from its collapse earlier this year.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation released a 63-page report on Friday detailing what led to First Republic's collapse in May, as well as an evaluation of the government agency's own supervision of what was once the 14th-largest bank in the country.
It concluded that "a loss of market and depositor confidence" ultimately sank First Republic as the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank on March 10 and 12, respectively, triggered an unprecedented bank run.
The FDIC found that First Republic's business model and management strategies made it more vulnerable to rising interest rates and the "contagion that ensued following the failure of SVB."
Uninsured deposits accounted for more than half of First Republic's assets, and upwards of two-thirds of its deposits, by the end of 2022. FDIC deposit insurance tops off at $250,000.
The collapses of SVB and Signature Bank led First Republic clients, in all, to pull more than $100 billion in deposits from the bank during the first quarter of this year. Those constant withdrawal demands required First Republic to eventually borrow substantial amounts of money from the Federal Home Loan Bank, as well as the Federal Reserve Discount Window.
First Republic's stock price cratered on April 24 when officials revealed the bank's lost deposits on an earnings call, prompting more clients to pull from the bank. Four days later, federal and state regulators downgraded First Republic to problem status, all but ending its ability to borrow from the Federal Reserve Discount Window to meet clients' demands for liquidity.
On May 1, regulators closed the bank and appointed the FDIC as its receiver. The FDIC estimated the cost of First Republic's failure to the Deposit Insurance Fund was approximately $13 billion but an exact number will be given once the FDIC terminates its receivership.
Regulators pinpointed the second half of 2021 as the time when risk management supervisors could have challenged and encouraged stronger bank management. However, the FDIC acknowledged in Friday's report that such actions could have drawn "pushback" from First Republic as the company dealt with strong growth and low interest rates at the time.
The FDIC said that a "more holistic approach" toward First Republic would have included greater involvement from its large bank supervision branch and assistance from officials in the region, who have challenged First Republic management's strategies and assumptions by introducing broader perspectives on industry risk.
"We cannot say whether taking earlier supervisory action such as criticizing interest rate risk or liquidity risk management would have prevented First Republic from failing given the significance and speed of deposit withdrawals," the report said. "However, meaningful action to mitigate interest rate risk and address funding concentrations would have made the bank more resilient and less vulnerable to the March 2023 contagion event."