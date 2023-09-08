FDIC speaks on FIRST REPUBLIC

Federal regulators closed First Republic Bank on May 1, and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as its receiver. 

 Jim Wilson/The New York Times

Federal regulators could have more aggressively monitored First Republic Bank's practices, but officials said in a report on Friday that it's unclear if such measures would have shielded the San Francisco-headquartered bank from its collapse earlier this year.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation released a 63-page report on Friday detailing what led to First Republic's collapse in May, as well as an evaluation of the government agency's own supervision of what was once the 14th-largest bank in the country.

