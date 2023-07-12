Sunset homes

The new cap will further limit California homeowner options when looking for a policy. 

 Examiner file photo

Another major home insurance provider has announced that it will pare back service in California as the state prepares for a looming wildfire season.

Farmers Insurance, the No. 2 insurance provider in the state, announced that it began capping policies on July 3, limiting the number of new policies it will issue.

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com