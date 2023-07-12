The news comes just months after two other major national providers, Allstate and State Farm, announced they will no longer accept new applications from California homeowners.
At the time, Farmers indicated no plans to leave the state.
“Our primary focus is to continue serving the needs of our customers. While we continue to monitor the changing developments in the California insurance marketplace, we remain actively engaged with the California Department of Insurance and others interested in improving the availability of property insurance in the state,” a spokesperson for the company told The Examiner in early June.
Most San Franciscans still aren't racing through city streets
But now, with the ongoing wildfire risks and overall cost, the provider decided a cap was necessary.
“We are working diligently with the California Department of Insurance and others interested in improving the availability of property insurance in the state. With record-breaking inflation, severe weather events, and reconstruction costs continuing to climb, we are focused on serving our customers while effectively managing our business,” the company told The Examiner.
It remains unclear if other providers in the state will follow suit.
Last month, CSAA, the state’s third largest provider, said it remains committed to staying in California for now.
“As a leading insurance company, we periodically evaluate our exposure to risk. After careful review of our exposure, we continue to offer insurance in Northern California as long as our underwriting criteria are met,” it said in a June statement.
Liberty Mutual, the fourth biggest provider in the state, did not respond to The Examiner’s request for comment at the time of publication.