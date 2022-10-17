Can Balenciaga Break With Kanye?

FILE -- Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, at the Vogue World event in New York, Sept. 12, 2022. (Nina Westervelt/The New York Times)

 NINA WESTERVELT

In response to censorship on Twitter and Meta’s Platform, Instagram, Kanye West has entered into an agreement to acquire Parler, a libertarian-leaning social networking site. 

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, was temporarily locked out of his Twitter account on October 8, after posting an anti-semetic tweet. Just prior to that, he tweeted a photo of himself singing karaoke with Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. “Look at this Mark/ How you gone kick me off Instagram,” it read, followed by an explicit remark. Ye’s Instagram account had been disabled for posted content that violated the platform’s community standards.

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua