In response to censorship on Twitter and Meta’s Platform, Instagram, Kanye West has entered into an agreement to acquire Parler, a libertarian-leaning social networking site.
West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, was temporarily locked out of his Twitter account on October 8, after posting an anti-semetic tweet. Just prior to that, he tweeted a photo of himself singing karaoke with Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. “Look at this Mark/ How you gone kick me off Instagram,” it read, followed by an explicit remark. Ye’s Instagram account had been disabled for posted content that violated the platform’s community standards.
Parler, owned by Parlement Technologies, shares Ye’s storied past with questionable speech. Following the January 6 riots, Parler was removed from Apple’s App store and the Google Play store for failing to sufficiently moderate violent speech, CNN reported. The app was restored following updated moderation terms this month. In a statement announcing the partnership, Parler framed the new partnership as an element of Ye’s effort to “lead the fight to create a truly non-cancelable environment.”
"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," said Ye in the release.
The exact terms of the acquisition are not yet known. Parlement Technologies has stated that Ye has entered into an agreement in principle with the company to purchase Parler. The acquisition comes on the heels of Elon Musk’s turbulent plan to purchase Twitter. Both ultra-rich business men have prophesied that their ownership of these platforms will protect “free speech,” reeling from their own run-ins with community standards.
“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again,” said Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer in a statement.