Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO and President, and SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon Musk speak at Starbase on Aug. 25 25, 2022. Musk visited Twitter's San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday. (Photo by T-Mobile via AP Photos)
Days before a court-imposed deadline to purchase the company and days after publication of a report that he plans to lay off thousands of employees there, Elon Musk was in San Francisco visiting Twitter headquarters on Wednesday.
The billionaire posted a video of himself walking into Twitter's Mid-Market headquarters carrying what appeared to be a bathroom sink, referencing a years-old meme with a caption directing the reader to "let that sink in!"
The 51-year-old changed his Twitter bio to read "Chief Twit" and the location in his profile to "Twitter HQ." Twitter declined to comment to The Examiner.
Musk has until Friday to close his $44 billion purchase of the social media company, which has been based in San Francisco since its inception in 2006, to avoid going to trial over the takeover in a Delaware court.
There is a "lag between a downturn in office demand" and a "downturn in property tax," according to San Francisco's chief economist
The SpaceX and Tesla CEO agreed in April to purchase Twitter for $54.20 a share — the last three digits of the price a not-so-subtle marijuana joke — and take the company private. Not even three months later, Musk told the company he was backing out of the deal after publicly doubting for weeks Twitter's accounting of fake and spam accounts.
Twitter sued Musk in July to complete the purchase, and Musk countersued later that month. Then earlier this month, just days before Musk was set to be deposed, he said he would purchase the platform after all.
Kathaleen McCormick, the chief judge of the Delaware Court of Chancery, gave Musk until this Friday to purchase the company. Just over a week before the deadline, the Washington Post reported that Musk planned to fire more than 5,000 employees, or about 75% of its workforce.
Twitter's future in San Francisco under Musk is unclear.
Musk, a frequent critic of The City and its liberal politics, has falsely claimed that Twitter's presence in San Francisco leads it to favor left-leaning users over their conservative counterparts. A detractor of remote work, Musk also joked in April that he would close Twitter's office and replace it with a homeless shelter "since no one shows up anyway."
Last year, Musk moved Tesla's corporate headquarters from Palo Alto to Austin. He said in 2020 that Alameda County closing Tesla's Fremont factory amid the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic — during which vaccines and widely available therapeutics didn't yet exist — was "the final straw" and he would "immediately" take Tesla's headquarters "and future programs" to Texas or Nevada.
