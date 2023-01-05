Endorsing a California congressman on the back of a string of historic defeats apparently rose to that standard, because the odds are not currently in Bakersfield Republican Kevin McCarthy's favor.
The CEO of Twitter on Thursday took to the social media platform he owns to endorse McCarthy as House speaker, mere hours before the seventh and eighth ballots for San Francisco Rep.-elect Nancy Pelosi's successor once again failed to produce a winner.
Elon Musk epitomized social media experts' concerns with one tweet in the aftermath of the attack on Paul Pelosi
By early Thursday afternoon in Washington, McCarthy — and every other candidate — failed to win a majority of votes on the seventh and eighth ballots, in no small part the red wave that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO predicted didn't materialize.
After November's election, Republicans held 222 seats in the House. Democrats held 212, and the rival party has unanimously backed New York Rep.-elect Hakeem Jeffries on all seven ballots so far.
McCarthy failed to get 218 members of his caucus to vote for him, with 21 Republicans voting for candidates other than him on the seventh and eighth ballots.
Because of the party's slim House majority, and because he doesn't want to cut a deal with Democrats, McCarthy can't afford to lose more than four votes from his caucus.
This Congress, which convened on Tuesday, marked the first time in a century that the House didn't elect a speaker on the first ballot. In 1923, the House needed nine ballots to elect a speaker. The record, set in 1855, is 133 ballots.