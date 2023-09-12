Dreamforce 2023 entrance

Even before Dreamforce began this year in San Francisco, as pictured above on the first day of the conference on Sept. 12, the return of workers to their San Francisco offices on a hybrid basis this month have given businesses in and around downtown a dose of optimism as the area continues to contend with the coronavirus pandemic's unprecedented economic impact.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Before Dreamforce descended upon San Francisco this week, and even before a number of high-profile companies ordered workers to return to the offices a week ago, Rodney Fong wanted to document a familiar feeling downtown as he stopped for coffee on Montgomery Street.

"There were so many people on the sidewalk, and cars, and scooters and bicycles coming to the office, that I actually stopped, put down my coffee and took a video of the intersection," Fong, the president and CEO of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, said as he recalled the last morning of August. "It warmed my heart to see the intersection filled ... and it was reminiscent of pre-COVID days."

