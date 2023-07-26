Montgomery BART escalator

Between 2019 and 2021, 37% of workers in San Francisco switched to working from home, the third-highest shift out of 20 major cities.  

No American downtown has lost more car traffic since the pandemic than San Francisco, a new report from the transportation analytics firm Inrix found.

Vehicular trips to downtown San Francisco are down 41% from 2019, the report indicated. The sluggish recovery has prompted some city officials and community leaders to reimagine how downtown spaces are used, a long-term move that Inrix transportation analyst Bob Pishue said is necessary to bring people back to the area.

