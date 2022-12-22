APTOPIX Bahamas FTX Bankman Fried Arrested

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is escorted from the Magistrate Court in Nassau, Bahamas on Wednesday after agreeing to be extradited to the United States.

 Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

With Sam Bankman-Fried extradited to the United States to face an array of federal fraud charges resulting from the epic meltdown of FTX, industry insiders and observers wonder if crypto can recover.

“There has been a complete and utter shattering of confidence in crypto,” Silicon Valley investor Robert Siegel, told The Examiner. “This is going to take years to reconstruct itself.”

