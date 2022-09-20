Typing love.com into your browser may not take you where you think.
The domain belongs to an emerging wellness startup, aimed at democratizing the idea space of healthcare solutions. Their website calls this “people-powered pharma.” The company has received $7.5 million in seed round funding. And they’ve just named a controversial Silicon Valley figure as their CEO.
Payment platform Bolt founder and active Twitter user, Ryan Breslow, has stepped into the company’s head role. Breslow assumed leadership this weekend, claiming in his Linkedin announcement of the transition that prior to the opportunity, he did not think he would “ever be a CEO again.”
The new company's mission is based on highlighting “alternative medicines don’t see the light of day in the medical community, yet they have cured so many since the beginning of time,” and a DAO that lets “the community vote on clinical trials to end these age old debates,” Breslow said in the same Linkedin post.
Breslow became a fiery figure in the tech scene after an episode earlier this year, in which he called out other well-known Silicon Valley companies — YC Combinator and Stripe — on Twitter, and raised Bolt to an $11 billion valuation, all in a matter of days.
