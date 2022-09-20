21367068_web1_200424-SFE-DRSTONE-meditatee_1

Typing love.com into your browser may not take you where you think. 

The domain belongs to an emerging wellness startup, aimed at democratizing the idea space of healthcare solutions. Their website calls this “people-powered pharma.” The company has received $7.5 million in seed round funding. And they’ve just named a controversial Silicon Valley figure as their CEO.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

c.guaglianone@sfexaminer.com | @carmela_gua