Coco Republic Union Square San Francisco

Coco Republic's San Francisco Union Square location, pictured here on May 11, 2023, will close later this year. The retail cited the challenges of downtown, which aren't stopping a competitor from opening up nearby. 

 Marcus White/The Examiner

An Australian furniture seller is joining the growing list of companies to shuttering stores in San Francisco's Union Square, closing its U.S. flagship store just months after it opened as the opening of a rival retailer down the street looms.

Coco Republic announced on Wednesday that it would close its Union Square store because of "an increasingly challenging environment in downtown San Francisco," alluding to perceptions of crime and the myriad office vacancies. The company said it was "impossible to continue to keep the location open" in spite of the "numerous precautions" it took to "protect customers and employees."

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags