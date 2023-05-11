An Australian furniture seller is joining the growing list of companies to shuttering stores in San Francisco's Union Square, closing its U.S. flagship store just months after it opened as the opening of a rival retailer down the street looms.
Coco Republic announced on Wednesday that it would close its Union Square store because of "an increasingly challenging environment in downtown San Francisco," alluding to perceptions of crime and the myriad office vacancies. The company said it was "impossible to continue to keep the location open" in spite of the "numerous precautions" it took to "protect customers and employees."
"We invested extraordinary time and capital in our initial US flagship store in Union Square," Anthony Spon-Smith, Coco Republic's creative director and founder, said of the store, which opened in October. "(We) could not be more disappointed to be shuttering this flagship location in our sister city, but ultimately, the safety and well-being of our customers and employees is our highest priority."
In a statement to SFGATE, a spokesperson pointed to closures of Whole Foods, Nordstrom, Saks Off 5th and Anthropologie to say that "ours is not an isolated problem in Union Square, and we hope The City will be able to address the issues that are making it so challenging to do business there."
Whole Foods was located in Mid-Market, closing its doors at 8th and Market last month to "ensure the safety" of its employees. Workers at the store told the San Francisco Chronicle that Amazon, the grocery chain's owner, didn't invest much in the location or research the neighborhood before it moved in.
Three blocks away at 5th and Market, an Ikea is due to open its first San Francisco store later this year, which the company said will include security around the clock. Ikea told The Examiner in a statement that its "opening timeline has been delayed" but still plans to open in The City later this year.
"We remain committed to the site and will be sharing our exciting plans for the grand opening celebration of IKEA San Francisco in the coming months," a spokesperson told The Examiner in an email on Wednesday afternoon.
Ex // Top Stories
Feinstein said she will work "a lighter schedule" at the advice of her doctors upon her return to Capitol Hill as she continues to recover from shingles.
The airport is teaming up with the CDC and a biotech firm to collect and test wastewater from international arrivals
The San Francisco district attorney said that's why she hasn't released footage of the shooting
The Swedish furniture giant is the world's largest furniture retailer and far more established in the U.S. and the Bay Area than its Australian counterpart. Ikea has locations in East Palo and Emeryville. Last month, an Ikea executive told the Financial Times that they expect the U.S. to surpass Germany as Ikea's biggest sales market in the next few years.
Coco Republic opened its San Francisco location about a month before The City began paying more than $2 million in police overtime during the holiday shopping season and about five months before the Board of Supervisors approved a $25 million budget supplement for police overtime.
The company also opened its 53,000-square-foot San Francisco store in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, which fundamentally changed the way customers shop. Much like the clothing retailers Coco Republic cited, online sales form an increasingly large share of furniture sales.
Online furniture sales totaled $55.6 billion in 2021, compared to $38.7 billion in 2019, according to Statista research. That same year, when data was most recently available, e-commerce accounted for 31.3% of all furniture retail sales.
Wednesday's announcement represented a markedly different tone about San Francisco's post-pandemic recovery than the one Spon-Smith struck when the store opened last fall.
"We feel that San Francisco is finally getting its mojo back after COVID, and certainly we have observed foot traffic in the area improve month to month significantly," he told Furniture Today last October. "We felt that this was a location that would support our launch into the U.S. well. Notwithstanding that we love Union Square and the other high-end luxury tenancies within the surrounding blocks."
A spokesperson told SFGATE that the store is expected to close in the middle of July. It is currently running a liquidation sale on all of its on-site inventory.