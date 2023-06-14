Century Theatres

Another business has joined the growing list of companies vacating Westfield Mall and the surrounding area. 

Days after Westfield Mall's parent company said it would relinquish management of the downtown San Francisco shopping center, Cinemark is permanently dimming the lights on its movie theater located within the mall. 

The company sent an email to its customers on Wednesday announcing that it would be closing the Century San Francisco Centre 9 and XD theater on Thursday. Cinemark's website does not list showtimes or offer tickets beyond a 1:45 p.m. screening of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." 

