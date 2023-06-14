Days after Westfield Mall's parent company said it would relinquish management of the downtown San Francisco shopping center, Cinemark is permanently dimming the lights on its movie theater located within the mall.
The company sent an email to its customers on Wednesday announcing that it would be closing the Century San Francisco Centre 9 and XD theater on Thursday. Cinemark's website does not list showtimes or offer tickets beyond a 1:45 p.m. screening of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."
"Cinemark can confirm it has decided to permanently close the Century San Francisco Centre 9 and XD theater shortly before the conclusion of its lease term following a comprehensive review of local business conditions," a company spokesperson said in a statement to The Examiner.
The chain's lease of the 520,000 square-foot space was set to expire in September.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield — which operates 19 malls in the U.S., including the one in San Francisco — previously told The Examiner that Monday's decision to give the mall back to its lenders was spurred by downtown's "challenging operating conditions."
The company said these circumstances have led to declines in sales, occupancy and foot traffic.
Roughly a year prior to that announcement, the Paris-based company told investors that it planned to shift its focus to Europe and sell all of its U.S. malls by 2024.
Ex // Top Stories
The City is home to one of just four performances by the duo this fall
Downplaying the dangers of wildfires is a risky strategy as climate change fuels more extreme weather, writes Marc Sandalow
City leaders remain divided about how best to curb open-air drug dealing and use
Since the pandemic began, there has been a growing exodus of retailers vacating the upscale shopping mall and its surrounding area.
Last month, anchor retailer Nordstrom announced that it would vacate its flagship store in Westfield Mall by August. The nearby Nordstrom Rack on Market Street would close on July 1, and Ross Dress for Less plans to move into the space.
In a message written to employees and shared with The Examiner on May 2, Nordstrom said that "the dynamics of the downtown San Francisco market have changed dramatically over the past several years, impacting customer foot traffic to our stores and our ability to operate successfully."
Gap-owned Banana Republic closed its flagship store at Westfield Mall in April, and the company plans to move into a smaller space near Union Square.
Steps away from the shopping center, Old Navy will close its almost 30-year-old flagship Market Street store on July 1 when its lease expires. The company said it is already scouting properties in the surrounding area that will better serve the business and customers.
Cinemark's San Francisco closure follows CGV permanently closing its Van Ness Avenue theater in March. The former theater is around the corner from the AMC Metreon 16, which has one of the largest IMAX screens in the U.S.