Employees at the 4094 18th St. Starbucks are back on work on Monday after picketing outside of the store during Pride festivities on Sunday, as is pictured above. 

Striking Starbucks workers in the Castro are back at the coffee shop on Monday after nearly 20 employees picketed outside the store during San Francisco Pride celebrations on Sunday.

Customers recovering from Saturday night festivities were unable to buy their usual soy milk lattes Sunday morning at the 4094 18th St. location, as the store's 18 workers demonstrated outside from 8 a.m. to noon in protest of what they characterize as the company's unfair labor practices.

Castro Starbucks workers chant, "Get up, get down, San Francisco's a union town" during a strike on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Members of the store's union struck in protest of the company's labor practices and its "unacceptable" removal of Pride decorations at stores across the country.

