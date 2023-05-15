After the Castro's Le Marais Bakery was robbed for a sixth time this winter, its owners have refused to fix its broken front door.
According to a note left by the bakery's owner, Patrick Ascaso, on the shattered glass, Le Marais has already spent $27,000 on window repairs across its three Bay Area locations. The broken door alone was quoted at $8,000.
But Ascaso doesn't plan on spending a dime more until he hears back from The City regarding the seven applications he submitted to the Storefront Vandalism Relief Grant, the note, which has been circulating on Twitter since May 14, alleged.
San Francisco's Twitter critics had a field day. “When a city has a 'local vandalism relief grant' program, the city is already lost,” one user wrote in response. To another user, the note was evidence that “too many politicians are all ‘tax more for wonderful SOUNDING programs -- [sic] but in fact, do nothing.'”
But, Gloria Chan, a spokesperson for San Francisco's Office of Workplace and Economic Development, which runs the grant program, said Le Marais' note doesn't match its records. The department reached out to the bakery multiple times regarding their applications, to no avail, she said.
“The applicant needed to provide an invoice showing proof of repairs," said Chan in a statement to The Examiner. "Both team members at the Office of Small Business and the Office of Economic and Workforce Development followed up and reached out multiple times to help the applicant with the missing information and we have not heard back."
The vandalism relief program offers grants of $1,000 or $2,000 to small businesses to repair physical damage from “deliberate actions” that result in the destruction of storefronts. To qualify, businesses must have made less than $8 million in 2021 and provide proof of damages from vandalism incurred since July 1, 2022.
"We’ve made the application as easy and low barrier as possible so that business owners can focus on running their shop," said Chan.
The program has awarded over $1 million in funds to 784 small businesses throughout San Francisco.
Le Marais, a Parisian bakery first opened in 2013, was inspired by Ascaso’s childhood in Arpajon, France.
There are now three locations in the Bay Area, 498 Sanchez in the Castro — which has suffered six robberies — 250 East Blithedale in Mill Valley, and a commissary kitchen at 1138 Sutter Street. Ascasco also opened the Ferry Building’s Grande Crêperie in 2022.
At the time of publication, Le Marais had not responded to The Examiner’s requests for comment.
“I am not a spokesperson for what is wrong with this city I love, and my family calls home — but that said, we pay some of the highest business taxes and fees in the nation,” said Ascaso in the note.
“Our elected officials promote this grant as a solution for local small businesses. We deserve a response and assistance from them. Until then, this door will remain broken, and I am sincerely sorry for this,” the note said.
In February, the Bay Area Economic Council released a report that found that San Francisco had the highest business tax burden among cities in the Bay Area’s 14 counties. For a city in which small businesses are struggling to bounce back from the pandemic, vandalism can be yet another burden, said Chan.
“We are advocates for our small businesses and our goal is to get out of their way and offer as much support through our resources as much as possible,” she said.
That was the thought behind the Storefront Vandalism Relief Grant, launched in 2021 by Mayor London Breed and former Supervisor Gordon Mar.
“Opening and operating a successful small business in San Francisco was becoming increasingly difficult, and the pandemic has made it that much harder,” said Mayor Breed in a press release at the time.
The City's high rates of retail crime were cited as contributing factors to the recent high profile departures of Union Square's Nordstrom, a Whole Foods near the Civic Center and most recently, the furniture retailer Coco Republic.
“It has never been more critical for us to provide support to our small businesses in every way that we can, which not only means making it easier to open and operate a small business, but also providing relief when they face challenges,” said Breed in the release.
The fund is now down to its last $77,000, said Chan.