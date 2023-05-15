After the Castro's Le Marais Bakery was robbed for a sixth time this winter, its owners have refused to fix its broken front door.

According to a note left by the bakery's owner, Patrick Ascaso, on the shattered glass, Le Marais has already spent $27,000 on window repairs across its three Bay Area locations. The broken door alone was quoted at $8,000.

