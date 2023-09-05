Labor Day Tourism Lookback

The San Francisco Travel Association said last month that international travel to San Francisco is forecasted to continue climbing throughout the rest of the year.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

With summer drawing to a close, San Francisco businesses that benefited from strong seasonal tourism hope the momentum will continue into the fall.

The San Francisco Travel Association updated The City's 2023's tourism figures last month at the Visitor Impact Summit and the numbers give businesses a reason to remain optimistic.

Ex // Top Stories

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting