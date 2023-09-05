With summer drawing to a close, San Francisco businesses that benefited from strong seasonal tourism hope the momentum will continue into the fall.
The San Francisco Travel Association updated The City's 2023's tourism figures last month at the Visitor Impact Summit and the numbers give businesses a reason to remain optimistic.
Demand for hotel rooms has already grown by 15% this year compared to 2022 and average hotel occupancy went up by about 7.7%. There are other signs that The City's businesses, restaurants and shops are bouncing back from the pandemic.
Evan Kidera, the chief executive officer of Señor Sisig — which has expanded from a food truck to three Bay Area brick and mortar locations — told The Examiner that business is booming right now at the Ferry Building outpost.
"There's so much more traffic now than there was two years ago at this time," Kidera said. "The energy there is just picking up and it seems like it's back."
Señor Sisig's waterfront space has been open for just a year. To attract a mix of tourists and residents from other parts of The City, the restaurant has tried several collaborations with other building merchants. Acme Bread, another tenant, supplies the restaurant with dough for its tortas and churros, which are made with the purple yam otherwise known as ube.
Kidera said that recent sunny weather also helped bring customers to the Ferry building's patio seating.
"It's a historical building right on the waterfront with great views, as well. You can't really beat that aspect of it," he said. "When you start to look at the mix of tenants in the Ferry Building, they've done a great job of curating a good mix that I feel like there's something there for everybody."
Ex // Top Stories
Research showed the Tenderloin Center effectively reversed overdoses, but what will follow remains unclear
As Newsom ripped the ruling, lawyers for The City and unhoused advocates litigating it continued ripping each other in court and in the press
A mix of high inland temperatures, vehicle exhaust and wilfire smoke have worsened air quality in the Bay Area
Business also trended upward for Jamestown Properties' Ghirardelli Square and others in the square.
Alex Schwiebert, Jamestown Properties' senior vice president of asset management, said that foot traffic continues to climb and the average time people spend in the square year-to-date has surpassed 2019 figures by approximately 15%.
"We have also seen an uptick in local and regional visitors to Ghirardelli Square and remain optimistic about the long-term rebound of international travel, particularly given China's recent decision to lift pandemic-era restrictions on group tours to the U.S.," he said in a statement to The Examiner.
San Francisco Travel Association representatives said they also hope that inbound travel from Asia will rise as weekly flights between China and the U.S. double this month.
In 2019, 518,000 visitors from China contributed $1.2 billion in visitor spending to both San Francisco and the Peninsula.
Dennis Leung, the general manager of Palette Tea House, opened his restaurant on the square about four years ago. Leung said that before the pandemic, Palette's ratio of locals and tourists was fairly even split. Nowadays, the demographics depend on the season but locals have become a much bigger part of the dim sum eatery's client base.
The restaurant saw dips in foot traffic this summer compared to last, which Leung said could be attributed to The City's issues, such as crime, drugs and homelessness, being thrust into the national spotlight.
"I know that currently there's a lot of outside factors that will affect our business," said Leung. "However, our core team, the products, the ambience and the service that we provide, I'm fairly sure that our business will go back up very soon."