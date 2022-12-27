SFO travelers check in

Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 700 flights into and out of Bay Area airports on the first two weekdays after Christmas, accounting for more than 12% of the airline's widespread cancellations during that span. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

More than 12% of Southwest Airlines' canceled flights over the last two days have occurred at Bay Area airports, as the company now faces federal scrutiny amid a nightmarish week for travelers.

As of publication on Tuesday morning, Southwest had canceled 667 flights into or out of San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose international airports over the first two weekdays following Christmas, according to FlightAware tracking data.

