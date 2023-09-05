A film covered in pink is sending plenty of much-needed green to The City's movie theaters.
A month-and-a-half after the premiers of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” — or “Barbenheimer” as the internet termed their simultaneous release — the films continue to post big box office numbers at movie theaters across the country, including in San Francisco.
Both movies hit the silver screen at a vital time for the industry, still reeling from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adam Bergeron, owner and operator of the Balboa Theatre, said “Barbie” is already the highest grossing film in the theater's almost century-long history, surpassing the 2018 Marvel-hit “Black Panther”
“Everyone just seems to love it. It has a simple message that everyone can get behind,” Bergeron told The Examiner. “It became more than just going to a movie. It had an event culture about it.”
Meanwhile Jake Isgar, owner and operator of the Alamo Drafthouse in New Mission, which sold specialty Barbie merchandise and hosted party screenings of the film, said the movie represents the exact template for how The City’s theaters can endure.
“It’s a perfect movie, and one that I think really showed a lot of things, especially that the audience you're going to reach coming out of the pandemic is going to be much younger overall,” he said. “It's going to be people that want to come out for an event. Whatever we can do to create or engender that type of experience is crucial.”
San Francisco’s movie theaters, like many businesses citywide and theaters across the U.S., were ravaged by the pandemic. Audiences have been slow to return to the theaters, especially with the rise of streaming making it easier than ever for people to watch most of their favorite films and shows at home.
What's more, several prominent San Francisco movie theaters, from big to small, have closed in recent years, including the Cinemark in the Westfield Mall, the Embarcadero Center Cinema, and the Clay Theatre in Pacific Heights. That falls in line with a nationwide trend — the U.S. lost more than 2,000 of its movie theaters (5.3%) from 2020 to 2022. The ongoing writers and actors strikes have further muddled the entertainment industry’s future and thrown another wrench into movie theaters’ efforts to rebound.
Bergeron said studios increasing the number of wide theatrical releases — which have dipped since the pandemic — like “Barbie” and “Oppenheinmer,” will be critical in helping existing movie palaces stay afloat.
“Having popular movies that get released on a regular basis is just essential,” he explained. “We can always augment with specialty programming, but nothing can substitute a movie you can just program and play multiple times a day, and fill up the theater … those movies become water cooler conversations.”
Isgar called the release of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” “massive” for New Mission’s bottom line.
“I don't want to understate their impact,” he explained. “It’s been a huge shot in the arm, and it gives us a certain level of confidence in how the rest of the year will shake out. This is a huge equalizer, in a lot of ways. It gives us a really good head start going into the fall season.”
As of Friday, “Barbie” is Warner Brothers’ highest grossing film worldwide of all-time, at $1.3 billion, while “Oppenheimer” is approaching $800 million.
Neither Bergeron nor Isgar would say how much ticket revenue they’ve made from the two movies, but both said the movies have been by far their most profitable since the pandemic.