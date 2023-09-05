Film Barbenheimer

A woman walks past advertisements for the films "Oppenheimer," from left, and "Barbie," on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Landmark Theater in Los Angeles.

 AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

A film covered in pink is sending plenty of much-needed green to The City's movie theaters.

A month-and-a-half after the premiers of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” — or “Barbenheimer” as the internet termed their simultaneous release — the films continue to post big box office numbers at movie theaters across the country, including in San Francisco.

