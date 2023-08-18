Have you ever wanted a flaky croissant from Arsicault Bakery on the way to a San Francisco Giants or Golden State Warriors game?
You might be able to next spring.
Armando Lacayo, the bakery's 56-year-old owner, told The Examiner on Friday that he plans on opening Arsicault's Mission Rock location — the bakery's third in The City — at the mixed-use waterfront development next April or May.
"It's very likely that, with the baseball stadium across the water and maybe even Chase Center (nearby), we may be able to expand our hours of operation, at least on the days where there are events," Lacayo said, noting that the Richmond and Civic Center locations close at 3 p.m. on weekdays.
"That's gonna be a new challenge, and it sounds like a lot of fun. It's going to keep us busy."
Lacayo first opened Arsicault Bakery on Arguello Street in 2015, witnessing its explosion in popularity a year later when Bon Appétit named Arsicault its best new bakery in 2016. Long lines have been a constant ever since, allowing Arsicault to open a second location at 87 McAllister St.
The latter has more room than the former, allowing Arsicault to offer more products — and a host of savory options — to the lunchtime crowd. Arsicault, Lacayo said, will put the two together "and bring that to Mission Rock."
For the last few years, Lacayo has had his eyes on opening a third bakery. When he learned that Mission Rock Partners — the San Francisco Giants, Tishman Speyer and the Port of San Francisco — had interest, he felt it was "a great match."
"It's a brand-new development, and it strikes me as — hopefully — the future of San Francisco," he said.
Mission Rock Partners announced Thursday that Arsicault was one of five retailers coming to the 28-acre, mixed-use site. The waterfront development opened a 23-story apartment building in June with 283 units, 102 below market rate. Construction of a 24-story, 254-unit tower topped out that same month, and the building is expected to open next summer.
Ultimately, Mission Rock is expected to have 1,200 new apartments and 1.7 million square feet of commercial space.
"From the beginning, our goal was for Mission Rock to become San Francisco's next great neighborhood and one that reflects the values and distinct character of the Bay Area," Giants President and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement. "Our retail partners represent the best of the Bay Area and we couldn't be more excited to welcome them to the district."
The setting is a change from Arsicault's other two locations in the largely residential Inner Richmond and urban Civic Center neighborhoods, respectively. Lacayo said opening Arsicault's second bakery in the latter spot months before the COVID-19 pandemic proved a challenge, "but since then, we have recovered."
"We're very busy, and it's also part of San Francisco. It's unfortunate that many people will try to pay attention to the negative stuff," he said of Arsicault's Civic Center location near the Tenderloin, alluding to the local and national media attention both neighborhoods receive amid The City's twin crises of homelessness and drug use.
"San Francisco has many facets, and Mission Rock is going to add a new dimension to that," he added.
Lacayo, who left a career in finance before opening Arsicault, said the bakery's continued expansion is a testament to his team and their ability to scale up their systems and processes. It's a "significant moment" to open a third storefront, he said, but one that they are ready for.