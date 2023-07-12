Anchor Brewing Closing

A lighted sign advertises Anchor Steam beer in the window of a restaurant at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, on Dec. 8, 2015.

 Eric Risberg/AP Photo

Anchor Brewing, the San Francisco staple that purports to be the oldest craft brewery in the U.S., is shutting down after 127 years of operating in The City.

The brewery, which Japanese beer giant Sapporo purchased in 2017, announced on Wednesday morning that it will liquidate its business this month. It has stopped brewing beer but will continue to distribute its remaining stock until it runs out around the end of July.

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite