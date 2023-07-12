Anchor Brewing, the San Francisco staple that purports to be the oldest craft brewery in the U.S., is shutting down after 127 years of operating in The City.
The brewery, which Japanese beer giant Sapporo purchased in 2017, announced on Wednesday morning that it will liquidate its business this month. It has stopped brewing beer but will continue to distribute its remaining stock until it runs out around the end of July.
Anchor Public Taps, the brewery’s tasting room, will “temporarily” stay open and sell its remaining inventory, according to the company.
An Anchor spokesperson told The Examiner that it provided the state-mandated 60-day notice to its 61 employees about the layoffs and that it intends “to provide transition support and separation packages in line with company practices and policies.”
“This was an extremely difficult decision that Anchor reached only after many months of careful evaluation,” Sam Singer, a spokesperson representing the brewery, said in a statement. “We recognize the importance and historic significance of Anchor to San Francisco and to the craft brewing industry, but the impacts of the pandemic, inflation, especially in San Francisco, and a highly competitive market left the company with no option but to make this sad decision to cease operations.”
Ex // Top Stories
The company is seeking $8 million from The City
The budget up for adoption by supervisors next week funds positions to establish a new Office of Victim and Witness Rights, which was the thrust of 2022’s Proposition D
Facebook parent rolls out Threads to challenge Elon. But Team Zuckerberg faces a rough road ahead, experts say
Anchor said sales have declined since 2016, the year before Sapporo purchased the brewery for about $85 million. The company rebranded five years later, modernizing its label, logo and color scheme to the dismay of some of the brewery’s biggest fans.
Last month, Anchor announced it would stop selling its beer outside of California and no longer brew its annual holiday beer. Anchor had brewed the Christmas Ale for nearly 50 years, and the brewery initially planned to offer it at Public Taps this December. With the brewery’s forthcoming closure this month, fans of the annual ale will have to settle for celebrating Christmas in July as the last batch of Anchor’s “small volume” holiday ale sells out for the last time.
Anchor won’t file for federal Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Instead, it will work to transfer its assets to an assignee who will be responsible for liquidating the brewery and paying its creditors.
The company said its “repeated efforts over the last year” to find a buyer failed, but Anchor hopes that a buyer can still step forward.
“Anchor has invested great passion and significant resources into the company,” Singer said. “Unfortunately, today’s economic pressures have made the business no longer sustainable, and we had to make the heartbreaking decision to cease operations.”