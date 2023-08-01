Brenda's French Soul Food

"The Resy Tastemakers" program gives owners like Chef Brenda Buenviaje of Brenda's French Soul Food an opportunity to attract new customers while celebrating the restaurant's 16th anniversary.  

 Courtesy of Resy

Resy is picking up the tab at four popular San Francisco restaurants this month.

Brenda’s French Soul Food, Kin Khao, Mourad and Outerlands have partnered with the online reservation platform to entice Gen Z and millennial diners to patronize local, independently-owned restaurants.

Ex // Top Stories

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags