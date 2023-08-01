Resy is picking up the tab at four popular San Francisco restaurants this month.
Brenda’s French Soul Food, Kin Khao, Mourad and Outerlands have partnered with the online reservation platform to entice Gen Z and millennial diners to patronize local, independently-owned restaurants.
Resy will cover up to $99 per person every Wednesday this month for up to six people. Reservations will open on Mondays at 10 a.m. local time through Resy’s website and mobile app.
“The intention is to spotlight small, independently owned restaurants that have all the elements of what makes a restaurant great: vision, talent, creativity, a sense of place,” said Resy CEO Pablo Rivero.
While millennials have traditionally maintained a stronghold on dining out, Gen Z is emerging with ample spending power. According to a February report from Morning Consult, Gen Zers set roughly 40% of their disposable income aside for restaurants and packaged foods. Additionally, it found, Gen Zers are more likely to try new food and beverages for the first time than older generations.
Young diners in The City can discover culinary gems like Kin Khao, which received a Michelin star just 18 months after opening and became the first Thai restaurant in San Francisco with a Michelin star. They can also get reacquainted with old haunts, such as Brenda's French Soul Food.
“From our regulars since day one to the diverse groups of new customers we see from around the world who discover us on platforms like Resy, it’s always a treat to connect with our diners and share our love of hospitality,”said Chef Brenda Buenviaje from Brenda’s French Soul Food.
According to Resy, demand for dining out came back in force last year, and has continued into this year. Rivero said that restaurants utilizing Resy sat more diners each month between April to June. A company survey from June found that nearly half of small business owners’ greatest concern is attracting more clientele.
“Even with steady growth in dining, we know small businesses can always use more support, so our goal was to do just that by driving new customers and creating new regulars,” said Rivero.