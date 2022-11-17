meat 2

A steak produced by the Steakholder Foods 3D printer. Once printing is complete, the meat is ready to be refrigerated or cooked.

 By Margaret Hetherwick | Examiner Staff Writer

Steakholder Foods, an Israeli biotech company, has finally answered the question we've all had about 3D printing: Yes, you can print a burger.

The company has developed a method of printing meat — yes, literally — using a cultivated blend of animal stem cells and an augmented 3D printer. It recently opened its first U.S. headquarters in California and was granted a patent for production in October.

A cell cultured steak in the printing process. The printer uses two different cell blends — one for muscle, in red, and one for fat, in white.

