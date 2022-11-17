Steakholder Foods, an Israeli biotech company, has finally answered the question we've all had about 3D printing: Yes, you can print a burger.
The company has developed a method of printing meat — yes, literally — using a cultivated blend of animal stem cells and an augmented 3D printer. It recently opened its first U.S. headquarters in California and was granted a patent for production in October.
So far, the company can create four different types of meat: beef, chicken, seafood and pork. The cuts — or prints, rather — are made of a blended stem cell culture harvested once and grown as needed. The piece is then printed to the specifications of the chef.
The result is not an alternative protein, said Arik Kauffman, the company's CEO. It's meant to be bona fide meat.
The Examiner had an opportunity to sample a few small bites made with the cultured beef. When cooked, the meat's texture is similar to tempeh, and it seemed to absorb the flavors of other ingredients in the dish. One guest described the meat as "springy".
Kauffman said that his company is primarily concerned with finding sustainable answers to a rising demand for animal protein, especially in the face of a growing global population. On Tuesday, the United Nations announced that the world population surpassed 8 billion.
Cultivated meat will offer a cruelty-free, low impact alternative to the current standard of operations in the meat business, according to Kauffman.
"I don't see this whole cultured meat industry replacing traditional meat, I think it will assist that industry," he said. "We didn't change the way we raise cattle or how we consume it for millennia. If we can fly to the moon with computers less powerful the iPhone, why won't we produce meat in an up to date way, philosophy-wise?"
Ominous news for feral pigs — for many of them, their days are numbered.
The "traditional" meat and dairy industries have titanic impacts on climate change. Emissions and waste from animals; their feed, housing and land; machinery used to process animals into edible meat; shipping, handling and packaging the meat — all contribute to about 15% of global emissions.
Kauffman said he has not had any pushback from the meat industry so far. Rather, he has already seen "giants of the industry" beginning to invest in cultivated meat.
Michael Dimock, executive director at Roots of Change, a food equity advocacy nonprofit, is more skeptical.
Dimock pointed out that large areas of the United States rely on meat production as their only source of revenue. Large-scale industrial farming operations often employ entire rural communities, which puts both the local economy and the food system at risk of failure should the worst occur.
"When you centralize production in just one area and it gets shut down, it becomes a disaster," said Dimock. "Jobs are lost. If someone gets sick, it can spread more quickly and spoil a lot of food. You create real vulnerability."
California is the birthplace of the farm-to-fork social movement. Its origins in the '70s were part of a wider public rejection of foods that were considered heavily processed and bland.
Instead of ordering from large companies, restaurants began to source their ingredients directly from local farmers, who offered only what was available seasonally. The idea has been steadily gaining traction ever since.
For the time being, 3D printed meat is still a novelty. Steakholder Foods has yet to announce any collaborations with major distributors in America. The company will be focusing its attention on areas with rapid population growth, like China and India.
"In the beginning, it will be relevant only to high end restaurants because of the cost barrier," said Kauffman. "As the scale and volume goes up, costs will decrease. You can produce this kind of meat everywhere — regardless of climate."
Bruce Aidells, founder of gourmet meat company Aidells Sausages, said that the paramount factors in the success of a new food are the taste and the price of the product.
"If chefs can provide a good meal to people that has a low price point and environmental impact, they'll be open to it," said Aidells.