This morning, 1,000 food service workers at the San Francisco International Airport went on strike to demand higher wages.

Those flight-bound to the airport may want to pack their own lunch today (and maybe tomorrow), says Ted Waechter media representative at UNITE HERE Local 2, the Bay Area’s hospitality workers' union.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

c.guaglianone@sfexaminer.com | @carmela_gua