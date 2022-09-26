This morning, 1,000 food service workers at the San Francisco International Airport went on strike to demand higher wages.
Those flight-bound to the airport may want to pack their own lunch today (and maybe tomorrow), says Ted Waechter media representative at UNITE HERE Local 2, the Bay Area’s hospitality workers' union.
The strike's timeline is open-ended and picket line includes union members from 30 employers and 84 outlets throughout the airport.
These employees make up much of the airport’s food ecosystem, some working two or even three jobs at SFO. For years the majority of union members have made $17.05 an hour. Many haven’t seen a raise since 2019, despite rising costs of living.
“One meal for the airport is like $21. And my way wage is like $17.05,” says Blanca Gay, who works two jobs at SFO.
“$17.05 is just not enough to support a family in the Bay Area, especially with the cost of living so high.” Gay has worked at the airport since 1992. Before her husband passed, the wage was manageable — but as a single mom, trying to put a child through college, it’s become challenging, she says.
The union has been in negotiations with the employers’ collective for nine months, but little progress has been made, says Waechter. The proposed contract would force service workers to pay more out of pocket for healthcare, which has become a huge sticking point in the bargaining process.
“That, ultimately, is what motivated us to walk off the job today,” says Waechter.
Gay agrees that affordable healthcare is central to a successful resolution.
“Having healthcare for me and my family will give me peace of mind. I won't have to take out money from my pocket. ... I don't really have anything to take out,” she says.
Representatives of the employers' bargaining collective have not responded to The Examiner's request for comment.
The current strike has been looming since August, when 99.7% of members voted to authorize the action. In September, they dipped their toes in — 41 people were arrested for blocking traffic at the airport during a protest against the low wages. Those arrested included San Francisco Supervisors Connie Chan and Gordon Mar.
Each day on the picket line is a day unpaid for these workers, many of whom depend on each month’s paycheck to get by, says Waechter.
“But workers are looking at the prospect of paying hundreds of dollars a month for health care for years in the future, the prospect of going even longer without the real raise that they needed to make ends meet in the Bay Area. And that is by far the worst option,” he says.
