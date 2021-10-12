The Patriots Jet Team flies over ships docked at Pier 35 during Fleet Week 2021 in The City. (Harika Maddala/Bay City News)

The Patriots Jet Team flies over ships docked at Pier 35 during Fleet Week 2021 in The City. (Harika Maddala/Bay City News)

Burst of tradition: Fleet Week brings back San Francisco’s pre-pandemic vibe

Thousands flock to The City to enjoy the outdoors

By Harika Maddala

Bay City News

San Francisco welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors, as well as its own residents, to Fleet Week for air shows, a parade of ships, ship tours and more.

With fans arriving at Oracle Park to watch the Giants play the Dodgers on one end, and crowds joining the four-hour lines to tour the military ships at Fleet Week on the other end, The Embarcadero was looking what one would call “lit” over the weekend.

Demetri Ware, a Vallejo resident, was touring the USS Shoup on Pier 35 and taking pictures of the air show on Saturday.

“I wanna see the Blue Angels. I’m just excited to see them, be outside and be part of the people,” Ware said. “I feel comfortable, you know, with the coronavirus and everything going on. I feel real safe, and I appreciate that it’s an outdoors event. Everybody is out here to have a good time.”

Started in 1981 by then-San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein as a celebration of America’s military sea services, Fleet Week is the nation’s largest celebration of the United States Armed Forces, and especially the Navy. It took place Oct. 3 through Monday.

The event brings in visitors from all across the Bay Area to the city’s waterfront and particularly Pier 39 — a location that offers one of the best views of the air shows for no cost.

Rehma Shahid, an El Cerrito resident, returned to Fleet Week with her family on Saturday after four years.

“I’m excited to watch the planes today, and it is mainly because of the weather,” Shahid said.

Anyone remotely familiar with San Francisco knows the fog is at the core of The City’s identity. There have been instances in the past where weather conditions affected Fleet Week performances. On the last day of Fleet Week 2019, the Blue Angels had to wait almost 25 minutes before the fog cleared up.

“It’s a clear sky, and you can really see the planes going by,” Shadid said. “I’m having a great time.”

The other major attractions of Fleet Week are the military ship tours at Piers 30/32 and Pier 35. The U.S. Navy opened three ships for tours from Wednesday through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The USS Shoup and USS John S. McCain were docked at Pier 35, and the USS Rushmore was docked at Piers 30/32. The USS Michael Monsoor was also docked at Pier 35 but was not open for touring.

fleet week, fleet week san francisco

Previous story
SF’s youth ready to ‘turn and burn’ for the planet’s future
Next story
Religious and medical COVID vaccine mandate exemptions: Here’s what city workers need to know

Just Posted

Giants pitcher Alex Wood turned in a stellar performance in the Giants’ 1-0 victory over the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)
On a windy night in L.A., one run is enough for the Giants

By Scott Miller New York Times LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t only… Continue reading

As the deadline for all San Francisco city workers to get vaccinated gets closer, more and more holdouts are getting their COVID-19 shot. (Kevin Hume/Examiner file)
How many city workers received an exemption to the COVID vaccine mandate? Zero

Deadline for inoculation coming up Nov. 1

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden discusses the team’s minicamp. (Bonta Hill / Special to The Examiner) Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden discusses the team’s minicamp. (Bonta Hill / Special to The Examiner)
Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigns after homophobic and misogynistic emails

By Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman New York Times Jon Gruden stepped… Continue reading

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, pictured at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington on Sept. 30, has been an effective legislative operator throughout her career.<ins> (Jason Andrew/New York Times)</ins>
Democrats are angry at Nancy Pelosi for the wrong reasons

The problem for Democrats is that there are not enough of them

Some San Francisco workers say they are not aware of standards being used to deny exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. (Shutterstock)
Religious and medical COVID vaccine mandate exemptions: Here’s what city workers need to know

‘There has been no transparency at all’

Most Read