Burglars steal $150K worth of luxury vehicles from SF dealership

Suspects at large after ramming through gates of San Francisco Toyota

Burglars ransacked a Toyota dealership in the Richmond early Saturday morning, smashing a window, wrecking the office space and stealing three used luxury vehicles worth an estimated $150,000 or more.

At least three unidentified men pulled off the burglary shortly after midnight at the San Francisco Toyota at 3800 Geary Blvd, according to police and a dealership supervisor.

Paul Medina, director of operations for San Francisco Toyota, said the store was closed when the suspects entered the offices and collected the keys of an Audi S5, a Range Rover and Lexus RC.

“They ransacked the office, toppled over panels looking for the keys,” Medina said. “And then they rammed the gate, which made a lot of noise.”

Medina said the clamor alerted the neighbors, who immediately called the police.

Officers arrived by 1 a.m. and worked with dealership employees to locate the tracking devices stored inside the vehicles.

Police later tracked the Audi and the Lexus to the Bayview and recovered the abandoned cars, Medina said. The third vehicle was found in the Sunnydale housing projects on Monday morning despite problems with the tracking device.

Medina said no one was at the store when the burglary happened.

Police have not announced an arrest in the case.

