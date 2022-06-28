After marathon negotiations, the Board of Supervisors is poised to refrain from making deep cuts to Mayor London Breed’s proposed spending on police and downtown recovery efforts in exchange for a substantial investment in affordable housing.
By agreeing to leave Breed’s key priorities in the $14 billion budget mostly untouched, supervisors won the mayor’s support for taking on $112 million of debt to develop, buy and repair affordable housing throughout The City.
The amendments were approved by the Supervisors’ Budget and Appropriations Committee early Tuesday morning following hours of closed-door negotiations between the mayor’s office and committee chair Hillary Ronen.
“As chair I was balancing the hopes and dreams and priorities of 11 members of the board, the mayor and hundreds of community members who were lining the halls advocating for the social safety net in San Francisco,” Ronen told The Examiner on Tuesday. “You have to make choices and make a deal, so we gave up our frustration with the major increase to the police budget.”
The tweaks recommended by the committee allow the board to redirect $58 million in funding over the two-year budget cycle to community organizations and members’ own priorities, ranging from the operation of public restrooms to expansion of pickle ball courts.
Another $69 million was dedicated to “citywide priorities,” including $15 million to address food insecurity, $16.6 million to support the increased cost of doing business for nonprofits and $3 million for COVID resource hubs.
The compromise, if approved by the full board, would cut $2 million next year (and $1.2 million the following year) from the $51 million funding that Breed proposed adding to the police budget this year in hopes of sending the department on a hiring spree.
Breed’s budget proposed holding eight police academies over the next two years to fill 200 vacancies. The deal struck by supervisors would put 25% of the police department’s overtime budget in reserve, as well as withhold funding for one of the four academies planned in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
At the heart of the debate were familiar questions: Does the police department have a staffing problem or a deployment problem? And should the department continue to receive funding while racial disparities in policing persist?
Two supervisors proposed the board rein in the police spending in Breed’s budget proposal, which aimed to fill vacancies.
President Shamann Walton sought to cut the number of proposed police academies, while Supervisor Dean Preston proposed withholding $50 million from the police department until it demonstrates it can improve transparency and reduce racial disparities in policing. Recent data showed San Francisco police use force on Black people 12 times as often as they do on white people, and five times more in Hispanic people.
But Preston has also called on the mayor to invest in affordable and social housing and celebrated the agreed-upon budget on Tuesday. In a Tweet, he credited Ronen with leading negotiations between his office and the mayor’s office.
“She was able to bring us together on the package late Monday evening. She deserves enormous credit for skillfully negotiating this deal, and I am grateful for her hard work as Budget Chair,” Preston said.
Ronen called the use of $112 million in certificates of participation, or COP, (a form of borrowing) the “most creative financing method we’ve ever used before in a budget deal.” It won’t come cheap — the estimated financing costs are $34.8 million.
Among the investments are $40 million for acquisition of land for affordable housing, $20 million for repairs and upgrades to existing housing stock, $10 million for repairs to elevators in single room-occupancy buildings and $12 million for educator housing.
The plan also lays out $30 million for the acquisition of properties to protect the Asian and Pacific Islander community from displacement, an alternative to the $118 million API Equity Fund proposed by supervisors Aaron Peskin and Connie Chan — which would have drawn on city reserves.