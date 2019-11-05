Brown opens strong lead over Preston in race for District 5 supervisor

Mayor London Breed and District 5 Supervisor Vallie Brown wave as they depart the traditional Election Day luncheon at John’s Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Vallie Brown took an early lead Tuesday night over opponent Dean Preston in the race to represent San Francisco’s District 5.

In the first round of results released shortly before 9 p.m., Brown had 48.3 percent of first-choice votes to Preston’s 39.1 percent. With ranked choice voting taken into account, Brown was leading by an even larger margin at 54.4 percent to Preston’s 45.5 percent.

In low-turnout San Francisco races such as this one, elections have been known to come down to a difference of a few hundred votes.

Maureen Erwin, a consultant who ran campaigns for state Sen. Scott Wiener, said if Vallie Brown wasn’t winning by a wide margin in early voting results than Preston may come out ahead as more ballots are counted.

That’s because mail-in ballots, which are counted early, tend to skew towards political moderates. Day-of votes tend to skew progressive, she said.

“If I have a moderate candidate and they’re not ahead on election night … by a healthy margin, I’d be worried,” Erwin said.

Brown, a mayoral appointee who trumpeted her record of legislation passed and neighborhood bonafides, faced off against tenant advocate Dean Preston, a Democratic Socialist with big, bold ideas and progressive backing but no experience as a city office holder.

Brown has built on her experience working for previous supervisors in District 5, including Ross Mirkarimi and Mayor London Breed. Breed appointed Brown to her seat in January after she was sworn in as mayor.

Preston founded and led tenant advocacy group Tenants Together, and helped lead a campaign for last year’s Prop. F, which gave all tenants in San Francisco faced with eviction the right to city-subsidized legal counsel. He previously ran for supervisor in 2016 against Breed and narrowly lost that race.

The stakes for the election extend beyond District 5, as a win by Preston would guarantee a veto-proof majority for the progressive wing of the Board of Supervisors, reducing the mayor’s ability to advance her agenda. A win by Brown, however, could give Breed some continued leverage in negotiations with the Board of Supervisors.

In her time on the Board of Supervisors, Brown has championed the creation of a triage center where homeless people living in RVs and other vehicles can stay and obtain city services. She also was instrumental in pushing for higher pay for Muni bus and train operators, which is expected to help ease a driver shortage that has slowed Muni service for thousands.

She was virtually alone on the Board of Supervisors in her support for state Sen. Scott Wiener’s Senate Bill 50, which would have allowed taller housing to be built near transit lines across California. Brown has also drawn fire from progressives for her opposition to oversight for the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

Brown has also come under fire in recent weeks after the news emerged that she had evicted tenants from a property in the 1990s and then falsely claimed in campaign materials and public statements that those tenants had not paid rent. That claim was later proven incorrect after the San Francisco tenants union unearthed documents connected with the eviction and one of the tenants, Mary Packer, came forward. Brown has since apologized for the false statements.

Preston has called for city crackdowns on Uber and Lyft drivers and free Muni service for all. He has also called for San Francisco to begin licensing landlords, so that if a landlord violated the law, their license to operate could be revoked.

He has not held elected office previously. Preston suffered a blow to his campaign when he could not muster enough votes at the local Democratic Party board to earn their endorsement, a coveted stamp of approval.

Between individual $500 contributions and government-funded public financing, Brown had raised at least $486,408 as of Tuesday morning, and Preston at least $440,932, according to the San Francisco Ethics Department.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of dollars in outside spending from interest groups flooded the race to influence voters in the final days before the election. These independent expenditure committees, as they are called, can raise money in infinite amounts as long as they are not coordinating with candidates.

The California Association of Realtors has spent more than $100,000 attacking Preston, and another group called Friends and Neighbors in Support of Vallie Brown spent more than $45,000 in support of the candidate, with funding sourced from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the San Francisco Firefighters Union, according to the Ethics Department.

The United Educators of San Francisco has spent roughly $65,000 supporting Preston in its own committee.

Nomvula O’Meara and Ryan Lam, two other candidates for the District 5 race and relative newcomers, did not raise significant campaign funds and were not expected to garner a significant portion of the D5 vote.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez contributed to this report