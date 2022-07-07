Mayor London Breed has selected Brooke Jenkins to succeed recalled San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, the mayor's office has confirmed.
Jenkins served as an assistant district attorney under Boudin before resigning in protest of his policies and joining the campaign to recall him.
Breed’s selection represents the culmination of weeks of speculation coming in the aftermath of the June 7 election, in which Boudin was recalled with about 55% of the vote. Other people who were thought to be in contention for the position including Supervisor Catherine Stefani and former District Attorney candidate Nancy Tung.
Jenkins, 40, worked in the San Francisco District Attorney’s office for seven years as a prosecutor, most recently in the homicide department. Jenkins, who is Black and Latina, will be the second woman of color to serve as San Francisco District Attorney, following in the footsteps of Vice President Kamala Harris.
A newcomer to elected office, Jenkins will face her first election in November. Now that she has been selected as Boudin’s replacement, speculation will turn to whether Boudin will run against his former employee.
During the recall campaign, Jenkins criticized Boudin for relying on plea deals and diversion programs and for failing to adequately address the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic.