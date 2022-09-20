San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is shrinking the number of staff who will report directly to her amid a reshuffling, which she says will result in experienced attorneys handling the most serious cases.
Jenkins announced Tuesday that she will limit the number of deputies who have her ear to four, a move she says will make the office less top-heavy and put experienced attorneys back in the courtroom to handle cases directly.
The change was made as part of a broad restructuring of the office that includes the creation of new units aimed at ameliorating San Franciscans’ rising concerns about crime, particularly those targeting the elderly.
The shakeup occurs as Jenkins attempts to put her stamp on the District Attorney’s Office she inherited this summer, while simultaneously running to keep the job in the November election.
It also follows Jenkins' swift dismissal of more than a dozen attorneys after her appointment to replace ousted District Attorney Chesa Boudin in July.
The narrowing of voices with a direct line to Jenkins is a reflection of her schedule, Jenkins told The Examiner, which is packed with meetings with community stakeholders, victims’ families and top managers within her office.
“We want to make sure that people are being responded to in real time, that they’re not having to wait for my availability,” Jenkins said.
As part of the shakeup, Jenkins will create a new unit within the general felonies division that will be staffed with more experienced attorneys dedicated to prosecuting serious felonies like attempted murder. The team will ensure that a single attorney sees a case through from arraignment to trial, which is not guaranteed under the current setup.
The change will alleviate the burden on the office’s general felonies unit, Jenkins said, which often has to put property crimes on its back burner.
Ultimately, Jenkins acknowledged that her office needs to hire more attorneys.
New units
The District Attorney’s Office will also establish a vulnerable victims unit and a new post-conviction review unit.
Boudin established a post-conviction Unit and the separate Innocence Commission, which reviewed cases in which a person may have been wrongly convicted of a crime.
The shift under her leadership, Jenkins explained, would narrow the post-conviction unit’s role. Under Boudin, that unit was handling not only resentencing motions but also issues related to restitution and parole.
The new post-conviction review unit will focus on resentencing motions, which are considered when a punishment may have been excessive.
“We wanted to make sure that for the resentencing portion of that work, it was being handled by a seasoned trial lawyer…who understands what exactly they are reading when they get a motion, what the issues are illegally, when the issues are from an evidentiary standpoint,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins’ plans for the Innocence Commission have been the subject of intrigue. Amid speculation she would ax it, Jenkins quickly expressed support for continuing the commission shortly after she was appointed to the post in July.
The future of the commission remains unclear, Mission Local reported last week, and it has not recently met.
While Boudin painted their work as interconnected — his Post-Conviction Unit would refer possible wrongful convictions to the Innocence Commission for review. Jenkins told The Examiner she sees the two bodies’ roles as distinct.
Resentencing “is something fundamentally different” than a wrongful conviction, Jenkins said, centering on the question of whether a person has “demonstrated that you have been rehabilitated,” Jenkins said.
Vulnerable Victims
The new Vulnerable Victims Unit will be led by Nancy Tung, whom Jenkins appointed to serve as the chief of special prosecutions and community partnerships.
Tung will be tasked with overseeing a team that prosecutes hate crimes, crimes of violence against the elderly and financial abuse against the elderly. The office may be expanded to focus on other crimes in the future.
The District Attorney’s Office will also establish the Vulnerable Victims and Community Engagement unit within the Victim Services Division.
“Our elderly victims need a lot more hand holding through the criminal court process,” Jenkins said. “We have a large monolingual population in San Francisco, both Asian and Latino. When that’s the case, we need to be having lawyers who have experienced dealing with various different populations within the city.”