DA Jenkins Juvenile Crimes Presser

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins speaks at a news conference on Sept. 13,  2022. 

 Adam Shanks/The Examiner

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is shrinking the number of staff who will report directly to her amid a reshuffling, which she says will result in experienced attorneys handling the most serious cases.

Jenkins announced Tuesday that she will limit the number of deputies who have her ear to four, a move she says will make the office less top-heavy and put experienced attorneys back in the courtroom to handle cases directly.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com