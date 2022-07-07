In a move that almost seems designed to push Chesa Boudin into another run for the office he just lost in a recall election, Mayor London Breed on Thursday appointed Brooke Jenkins as San Francisco's new district attorney.
Breed made the most polarizing choice possible with Jenkins, a former deputy DA who signaled a return to “tough on crime” approaches to property crime and drug addiction during a press conference at City Hall.
“I will, from minute one, begin enforcing our drug crime laws so that we can take back our streets for our neighborhoods and our cities,” said Jenkins, promising to succeed where others have failed for decades.
The San Francisco Police Officers Association hailed her appointment.
"Newly appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is a qualified, competent, and compassionate prosecutor who will allow San Francisco to turn the page from the previous criminal defense attorney masquerading as the DA," said the police union in a statement.
John Hamasaki, a criminal justice reform advocate and former police commission member, called the choice disappointing.
“These solutions have been tried for decades, and they have been tried in San Francisco,” he said of Jenkins’ tough-on-crime stance. “They led to the consequences and situations we currently face.”
The ascension of Jenkins, a 40-year-old Black and Latina prosecutor who turned against her former boss and became one of his fiercest critics, could set up San Francisco for an epic referendum on the meaning of justice in November.
After quitting Boudin's office in protest last year, Jenkins became one of the recall’s most visible spokespeople. In media appearances, she blasted Boudin, who had promoted her to a job in the office’s homicide division.
Their once-positive relationship fell apart during her first murder trial. The case, which I wrote about last year, involved Daniel Antonio Gudino, a mentally ill 29-year-old man who brutally murdered his mother in April 2020. Jenkins won a second-degree murder conviction against Gudino, who had mutilated his mother’s body so badly that the coroner was unable to identify a cause of death.
But the jury deadlocked 7-5 on the question of Gudino’s sanity, with most jurors voting for insanity. He had a long history of mental illness, including schizoaffective disorder, and he had killed his mother after she refused to call the police to report that someone had infected his towel with COVID-19.
Three experts told the court the crime had resulted from his severe mental illness. Dr. John Shields testified Gudino suffered from Capgras syndrome, which causes mentally ill people to believe a loved one has been replaced by an impostor.
Despite clear evidence of insanity, Jenkins wanted to send the severely ill Latino man to prison instead of a locked mental hospital. Jenkins disagreed with the experts, saying Gudino acted out of anger.
“For him, much of the anger was centered around what he considered a lack of response to his call for help,” she told me in an interview last fall.
But Gudino’s call for help was rooted in the delusional belief that someone had planted COVID-19 on his bath towel. Clearly, his decision to murder his mother because she refused to validate his paranoid hallucination was not the act of a sane person.
“What did I do to my f--g mom?” Gudino asked after officers cuffed him. “Oh my God.”
After the jury deadlocked on the sanity question, Boudin intervened to accept the insanity plea. As a result, Gudino will likely spend the rest of his life in a state mental hospital.
In a San Francisco Chronicle profile that introduced her as a “progressive prosecutor,” Jenkins depicted the Gudino case as her breaking point. In addition, she said was also upset prosecutors did not seek gang enhancement charges against four men arrested in connection with the killing of her husband’s 18-year-old cousin.
“Nevertheless, Jenkins said she thought she could continue working successfully in the office,” wrote columnist Heather Knight, “until she took on a case prosecuting Daniel Gudino.”
Yet Boudin was right — and Jenkins was wrong — about the Gudino case. And before turning on Boudin, Jenkins had praised him effusively, according to emails obtained by the Chronicle.
During the recall campaign, rumors swirled that Jenkins’ newfound disdain for her former boss was rooted in her own political ambitions. Her successful gambit means San Francisco now has a DA who apparently believes we should stockpile even more mentally ill people in California’s prisons.
"Expect the worst from this petty vindictive opportunist," tweeted Ilona Solomon, Gudino's public defender.
On Thursday, Breed paid lip service to the idea of criminal justice reform, saying Jenkins had demonstrated a “balance of fairness” — “understanding the need for compassion, and understanding … accountability and justice.”
But it's hard to see the promotion of a prosecutor who fought to impose cruel punishment on a severely ill man as a reflection of those ideals.
Breed's pick is clearly intended to telegraph a harsher approach to crime and disorder. Last month, she appointed former San Francisco Police Department spokesman Matt Dorsey to replace Matt Haney on the Board of Supervisors. Now she’s appointing one of Boudin’s most strident critics as his replacement.
The mayor who trumpeted plans to cut $120 million from law enforcement budgets only two years ago seems to be morphing into a full-throated law-and-order politician. She’s also laying down the gauntlet for Boudin, who indicated last week that he might consider running for DA again.
Under the rules of San Francisco’s zany ranked-choice voting system, he’d have a good chance of winning. Even former Mayor Willie Brown thinks Boudin would be the candidate to beat.
The Jenkins appointment is a slap to Boudin's face. He's about to watch everything he’s worked for, everything he believes in, get rolled back by his loudest critic, a deputy DA who has never won an election. Did he come all this way for it to end like this?
On Tuesday, as the names of other potential appointments spread via the rumor mill, I wrote that Boudin would have "a moral duty to run" if Breed picked someone like Jenkins. To be clear, I didn't think she'd actually do it. Political buzz suggests that other candidates may have turned down the offer.
Jenkins seized the opportunity.
“Yes, I will be running for election in November,” said Jenkins, making it clear she intends to win the office Breed just handed to her. “And so we'll see who else enters that race.”
Will the Bay Area's criminal justice reform movement, which won multiple victories on June 7, let her walk away with it?
“If he has it in him, he’s going to be facing a lot of pressure to run,” said Hamasaki of Boudin, who could not be reached for comment.