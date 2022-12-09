Even before he makes his first career NFL start on Sunday, Brock Purdy is already one of the most accomplished Messrs Irrelevant ever.
The "Mr. Irrelevant" moniker is annually bestowed to the player selected last in the NFL Draft, just as Purdy was in April when the San Francisco 49ers took him with the 262nd pick.
It didn’t take long for the former Iowa St. standout to make history — on Oct. 23, he became the first Mr. Irrelevant to complete a forward pass when he entered in relief of Jimmy Garropolo during the team’s blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Purdy is now in position to be the 49ers’ starter after Garropolo broke his foot in the team’s win against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. Purdy led the team to a 33-17 victory, completing 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. With that performance, he's already 15th in pass attempts (46) and tied for 11th in passing touchdowns (2) among all 7th round picks in NFL history.
The 22-year-old is slated to make his debut start this Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, matching up against another former late-round quarterback with a Bay Area connection: Tom Brady.
Purdy is the fourth Mr. Irrelevant selection in 49ers history. Here’s a look at the other three.
Tim Washington, 1982, Defensive Back, Fresno State, 334th pick
Washington played just two games in the NFL, both in his rookie season, one with the Niners and the other with the Kansas City Chiefs. He did not record any statistics. His brother, Anthony Washington, started at cornerback for the Washington football team in Super Bowl XVIII. Tim Washington died at his Fremont home in 1992 from apparent pneumonia. He was 32.
Donald Chumley, 1985, Defensive Tackle, Georgia, 336th pick
Chumley, 60, never appeared in an NFL game after he was released by the team during training camp of his rookie season. The former Georgia team captain has since worked as a high school football coach, mainly at Savannah Christian Prep high school for 13 seasons before resigning in 2018. In February he was named Coordinator of Community Relations and Retention at Calvary Day School, another high school in Savannah, GA, while also serving as an assistant football coach.
Sean Manuel, 1996, Tight End, New Mexico State, 254th pick
Manuel, 49, appeared in 11 career games, all in his rookie season with the 49ers, during which he caught three passes for 18 yards. He also played for the San Francisco Demons in 2001, part of Vince McMahon’s infamous and short-lived XFL that only lasted one year. The Los Gatos native and former Pinole Valley High School star has gone on to be an acclaimed strength and conditioning coach at multiple stops, including Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High School, UNLV and currently Greater Atlanta Christian School. The former All-American tight end was named the National High School Strength Coach of the Year in 2008 and 2012.