22-year-old Brock Purdy is slated to make his debut start this Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 45-year-old Tom Brady. 

Even before he makes his first career NFL start on Sunday, Brock Purdy is already one of the most accomplished Messrs Irrelevant ever.

The "Mr. Irrelevant" moniker is annually bestowed to the player selected last in the NFL Draft, just as Purdy was in April when the San Francisco 49ers took him with the 262nd pick.

