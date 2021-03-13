Snow may be visible on Bay Area peaks including Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County. (Shutterstock)

Brisk temps, some rain and possible snow on Bay Area peaks expected Sunday-Monday

A cold weather system packing chilly temperatures is expected to arrive Sunday and move quickly through the region, doling out some rain and a possible dusting of snow on Bay Area peaks.

Interior valleys and inland areas will see temperatures dip into the 30s, with 40s forecast for the rest of the region, the National Weather Service said.

The system could bring brief heavy rains and even small hail and isolated thunderstorms Sunday evening into Monday. Total rainfall will likely be light to moderate, forecasters said.

Light snow may dust the highest peaks in the Bay Area and Central Coast.

Clearing skies on Monday night will bring cold temperatures into early Tuesday.

