School Board Commissioners (left-right), Lisa Weissman-Ward, Lainie Motamedi, and Ann Hsu during a Together SF Action meeting

From left, School Board Commissioners Lisa Weissman-Ward, Lainie Motamedi and Ann Hsu, who were appointed by Mayor London Breed to serve in the interim after this year’s recall election, all won their seats in Tuesday’s election.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Lisa Weissman-Ward, Lainie Motamedi and Ann Hsu were elected Tuesday to the three contested seats in the Board of Education race.

Six candidates competed for three seats vacated by the controversial but decisive February recall. Of the six, Hsu, Motamedi and Weissman-Ward were appointed by Mayor London Breed to serve in the interim after the February election.

