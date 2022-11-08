Lisa Weissman-Ward, Lainie Motamedi and Ann Hsu were elected Tuesday to the three contested seats in the Board of Education race.
Six candidates competed for three seats vacated by the controversial but decisive February recall. Of the six, Hsu, Motamedi and Weissman-Ward were appointed by Mayor London Breed to serve in the interim after the February election.
The candidates will have their work cut out for them.
S.F. Unified is facing a spreading wildfire of problems: a $125 million budget deficit, major racial disparities in student achievement, pandemic learning losses, furious teachers and a loss of faith from local families.
The Board of Education is responsible for establishing educational goals, standards and curriculum; setting the district budget, which is independent of The City’s budget; and approving union contracts. It has seven total seats that are elected at large, meaning voting is citywide, not by district.
Both Hsu and Motamedi had experience in SFUSD before their appointments. Hsu is an engineer-turned-entrepreneur and Motamedi is an environmental advocate. Weissman-Ward, who had not occupied a leadership position in the district before her board appointment, is an immigration law expert at Stanford University.
The former recall campaign, now called SF Guardians, endorsed all three candidates due to their dedication to “student outcomes.”
Two of the three challengers — Karen Fleshman and Alida Fisher — were campaigning for the first time. Fisher is a disability advocate and a former chair of the district’s special education advisory board. Fleshman is a nonprofit diversity consultant and claims to have “visited nearly every S.F. school” during her work.
Gabriela López, the former president on the Board of Education, was running to earn back her seat after being recalled in February. She was not among the top three candidates on Tuesday night.
Fleshman, Fisher and López all opposed the successful February recall.
Campaign funding has been relatively modest. Hsu raised the most, with $93,810, followed by $54,000 and $52,000 by Motamedi and Weissman-Ward, respectively. The flotilla of challengers have raised far less, the closest being Fisher with $29,000. López and Fleshman trailed at $16,000 and $14,000.
The Board of Education race, which normally flies under the radar, has become high stakes and of national interest. Between the global disruption of schooling due to the pandemic, the emphasis on gender identity education and anti-racism curricula, as well as controversy around the February recall, there were more eyes on the S.F. school board this year than perhaps ever.
Parents, in particular, are fed up. Courtney Helland, a member of the S.F. Parent Action group, said she would like to see the district more engaged in meeting student needs instead of “adult drama that seems to endlessly swirl around our city.”
“Kids at every level should feel supported, encouraged, valued and challenged and every family should feel welcomed. Beyond that, I’d like to see our district set clear, objective goals and then focus on achieving them,” said Helland.
SFUSD has been struggling with its reputation for years. Much of the Board of Education race focused on how the candidates and the district should approach educational outcomes, equity, inclusion and student opportunity.
Recently, statewide tests demonstrated a chasm between academic achievement of white and Asian students and their Black and brown classmates at SFUSD. While the pandemic incurred learning losses across all demographics, some students of color fell much further behind.
Meredith Dodson, executive director of the S.F. Parent Coalition, wrote an opinion piece for The Examiner that called for less talk and more action by the school board.
“SFUSD’s status quo for educating our Black students was appalling before COVID-19,” said Dodson. “Too many adults hoped that good intentions were enough. San Francisco’s school board for years was notoriously noisy about its commitment to equity. But performative politics never translated to educational outcomes.”
The “performative politics” of the school board were at the crux of the February recall campaign.
It was the first recall in San Francisco in almost 40 years and The City’s first successful recall since 1914. Voters voiced their frustration with a series of non-emergency actions taken by the board during the pandemic, which included attempting to rebrand 44 school sites with “problematic” names; changing merit-based admissions at Lowell High School to a lottery system; and trying to cover up a mural of the life of George Washington deemed racist and hurtful to students.
These actions brought national attention to the school board, and led to commissioners López, Alison Collins, and Faauuga Moliga being recalled in a landslide special election.
Additionally, the school board was upbraided for keeping schools closed for much longer than other districts, siding with the teachers’ union but neglecting student needs in the process, according to critics. The city of San Francisco sued the district over its delay.
The recall campaign was mounted in February 2021. Shortly afterward, a thread of racist tweets by Collins, one of the board members targeted for recall, prompted widespread condemnation and calls for Collins’ resignation by many public figures including Mayor London Breed.
Following the recall election in February 2022, Breed appointed Hsu, Motamedi and Weissman-Ward to the board, and endorsed all three appointees for the current election.
But controversies over racial issues have not ceased.
In July, Hsu came under fire for her response to a campaign questionnaire where she implied that Black and brown students are harder to educate due to their “lack of parental support to value learning” and “unstable family environments.”
Hsu made a public apology the week afterward, explaining that she accidentally perpetuated the very biases she was “trying to understand and seek solutions (to).”
Motamedi and Weissman-Ward, who had been campaigning with Hsu previously, distanced themselves from Hsu after her comments. Hsu also lost many of her endorsements, but recall organizers and some members of the Chinese American community have remained in her corner.
Helland sees the equity versus student outcome dichotomy as a false choice.
“You need both ... Each and every SFUSD student deserves an education that prepares them for life. As a district, we need to believe and expect that every child can succeed, and we need to support them in a way that helps them reach their full potential. I hope equity and student outcomes both succeed in tonight’s election.”