A majority of likely city voters disapprove of the job Mayor London Breed is doing, according to a poll commissioned by The San Francisco Examiner. The results indicate Breed could be vulnerable to a challenge should she choose to run for reelection 2023.
Of those surveyed, 52% disapprove of Breed, 42% approve and the rest were not sure.
Just as telling, 29% of respondents said they would definitely vote for someone else if Breed runs for reelection, compared with 16% who said they would definitely support her reelection. The poll found 40% would at least consider voting for another candidate.
Breed is hardly the only elected official to face the scorn of city voters — San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and the Board of Supervisors also suffer from approval ratings below 50%, the poll of 541 likely voters found.
San Franciscans have much more favorable opinions of their representatives in state and local government. Gov. Gavin Newsom has the approval of two-thirds of respondents, and President Joe Biden earned just slightly less.
The Board of Supervisors as a whole has an abysmal approval rating of 26%, compared to 59% who disapprove. But, unlike Breed, supervisors are not elected citywide, and they need only convince their district’s voters that they are the best person for the job.
The Examiner’s poll is not the first to find that a majority of voters disapprove of the mayor — the San Francisco Standard’s recent poll showed 51% of voters strongly or somewhat disapprove of her performance — but The Examiner poll may show the steepest hole yet.
Though she’s not facing a recall election like Boudin — who, if polls are correct, appears destined to be ousted — the results indicate that Breed may be catching the ire of voters for failing to address some of the same issues.
The Examiner’s poll found that San Franciscans are significantly worried about public safety and crime, drug dealing and the high cost of living in The City.
Breed didn’t need an Examiner poll to know that.
The mayor's moves in recent weeks indicate she’s already catering to voter demands.
When a vacancy opened on the Board of Supervisors, she appointed the San Francisco Police Department’s top spokesman, Matt Dorsey, to fill the post in May.
On Wednesday, Breed introduced a city budget proposal that boosted funding for the Police Department by $51 million, bringing police funding up to $706 million in total. Breed outlined a plan to hold four police academies in each of the next two years, aiming to hire 220 new officers. She also wants to boost the starting salaries for new police officers and offer retention bonuses for officers who hit the five and 15 years of service marks.
“Mayor Breed is focused on continuing to work for the residents of San Francisco, including through her recent budget introduction that includes support for small businesses and economic recovery, filling 200 vacant police officer positions and other public safety investments, enhanced cleaning operation, and continued resources to address homelessness and behavioral health challenges," Mason Lee, a spokesperson for Breed, wrote in a statement to The Examiner.
In her speech introducing the budget proposal, Breed also touted the city’s progress in reducing unsheltered homelessness — notable given that 69% of poll respondents who said they feel less safe in San Francisco today compared with 10 years ago cited “homeless and mentally ill people on the streets” as a reason.
This year’s point-in-time count of the homeless population found a modest decrease in unsheltered homelessness, an improvement which has been largely credited to the city’s investments in housing and shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Breed is also championing a charter amendment aimed at developing more affordable housing in San Francisco, but it has garnered a rebuttal in the form of a proposal from progressive members of the Board of Supervisors — with which she has frequently battled.
Neither is popular.
Of The Examiner poll’s respondents, 27% said they blame the Board of Supervisors for the city heading on the wrong track, compared to 26% who blamed Breed.
Boudin ranked only third in the blame assignment — and he’s inching close to a recall.
The Examiner poll was conducted between May 26-29 by Change Research, a firm based in the Bay Area. The survey reached 541 likely San Francisco voters through online outreach and text messaging in English and Chinese. The poll has an overall margin of error of 4.5 points.