City warns 4/20 lovers to stay home

San Francisco’s annual 4/20 celebrations are canceled this year, and city officials are warning those hoping to celebrate unofficially to stay away.

“Do not come to San Francisco to Robin Williams Meadow on 4/20,” Mayor London Breed said at a press conference Monday afternoon. “We will not allow this unsanctioned event to occur this year.”

The area in Golden Gate Park where the event normally takes place will be fenced off and police officers will be patrolling the area.

“We will cite and, if necessary, arrest,” Breed said. “We will not tolerate anyone coming to San Francisco for 4/20 this year.

The event on Hippie Hill began as a spontaneous celebration, playing on the counterculture’s use of the euphemism “4:20” to refer to marijuana. It was unsanctioned and not sponsored or organized by anyone, but growing problems with crowds led The City to designate a formal event sponsor in 2017 and impose new requirements including fencing.

