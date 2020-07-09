Breed, Walton test negative for COVID-19 after exposure to the virus

Mayor London Breed speaks during a news conference on the shooting death of Jace Young, 6, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed announced Thursday she tested negative for COVID-19 after notified she was exposed to someone infected with the virus during a recent event.

Breed said Wednesday she had taken a COVID-19 test because of the possible exposure.

“I’ve tested negative for COVID-19,” Breed said on Twitter. “I’m continuing to follow the Department of Public Health’s guidance over the coming days, which includes taking another test next week, since we know it can take a while between being exposed and testing positive.”

Supervisor Shamann Walton also confirmed on Wednesday that he had been exposed. On Thursday morning he said he had tested negative.

Breed also called it “reckless” for people to go to events if they know they are COVID-positive and called for more responsible behavior.

Obviously going to events when you know you're COVID-positive is reckless. But if you're going to a party, or putting yourself in situations where you can easily catch the virus, you're also putting others at risk. You can have the virus and not know it. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 9, 2020

