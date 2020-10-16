Breed urges SFUSD to ‘do what needs to be done’ to reopen schools

Mayor London Breed on Friday called on San Francisco public schools to get students back to campus, noting that many private schools are open.

Public health officials allowed schools with approved plans to open in September, and have since granted 53 private schools with waivers. Without a firm plan to reopen, public school students are falling behind as a result, Breed said.

“Parents are frustrated and looking for answers,” Breed said Friday. “The achievement gap is widening as our public schools kids are falling further behind every single day. I know this isn’t easy, I know there are tough choices to be made, but the School District and the Board of Education need to do what needs to be done to get our kids back in school.”

The San Francisco Unified School District has said it plans to ease into a hybrid model of learning, with a mix of students on campus and distance learning. The first group to come back would be small cohorts of students with moderate to severe disabilities, younger students in preschool to first grade, and early education students. It was estimated to range from 500 to 1,000 students at roughly 15 sites.

The next phase would bring students back that have limited online engagement, students facing homelessness, and foster youth that would bring the number up to 15,000 students at 60 sites. About 57,000 students are enrolled in SFUSD.

Superintendent Vincent Matthews will be presenting a dashboard on the district’s progress toward reopening at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. SFUSD is also in the process of putting out a request for proposals to implement a testing plan to have staff tested every two months. But it could cost as much as $300 per month per person tested, according to Matthews.

“I can assure that we are all working tirelessly to continue providing distance learning while also putting everything in place to safely welcome back our students,” Matthews said earlier this week. “I want to say to families and community members who are eager for our public schools to reopen to in person learning — I hear you. And for those of you who want to keep your children home to limit the spread of COVID-19 — I hear you too.”

SFUSD still needs to finalize a labor contract on hybrid learning, which is being negotiated with United Educators of San Francisco. But facilities remain a big challenge, with an estimated six to 10 weeks needed to prepare them, and many schools lacking the ventilation needed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The preparations take massive resources, which The City has contributed to with $15 million to help with SFUSD’s budget deficit from before the pandemic. The City has also opened community hubs to provide extended daycare for students with the most needs.

Private schools like Convent & Stuart Hall have been able to invest in an upgraded HVAC system, purifiers, UV sanitizers, and other protective measures.

Breed issued the statement after a San Francisco Chronicle story reported that 44 school sites were told this week to brainstorm alternative names by Dec. 18. The district has a committee considering renaming schools tied to controversial historical figures.

“It’s offensive to parents who are juggling their children’s daily at-home learning schedules with doing their own jobs and maintaining their sanity,” Breed said. “It’s offensive to our kids who are staring at screens day after day instead of learning and growing with their classmates and friends. Until those doors are open, the School Board and the District should be focused on getting our kids back in the classroom.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Bay Area NewsCoronaviruseducationsan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/