Breed unveils plan to address poor Tenderloin street conditions exacerbated by pandemic

After weeks of complaints and even a lawsuit over squalid conditions in the Tenderloin, which have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor London Breed announced a plan Wednesday to address the challenges.

The plan focuses initially on 13 blocks of the Tenderloin with the highest needs and is expected to expand to cover an additional 36 blocks. It provides a number of draft recommendations along with an assessment of the existing conditions.

Recommendations include creating authorized places where homeless can sleep, such as in unused parking lots. One recommendation was to look at using the Great American Music Hall on O’Farrell Street, which is closed due to the shelter-in-place order, for shelter and restrooms.

Other ideas include closing lanes of traffic to permit more space for social distancing for those living in tents to reduce the spread of coronavirus like closing the westbound lane on Eddy Street between Mason and Taylor streets.

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the conditions of the streets of the Tenderloin where those living in tents or structures have soared by 285 percent since January for a total of 268 tents, according to the plan. The number of people living in tents or other structures on the streets has increased by 71 percent citywide since January.

The plan calls for increased cleaning around where homeless are sleeping and more outreach to educate about the need to socially distance.

The City said it has already started to implement some recommendations from the plan, like providing drinking water access by attaching what are called manifolds to six fire hydrants.

Next week, The City plans to launch a “Safe Sleeping Village” for the homeless living at the Fulton Street Mall, an area by the Main Public Library in the Civic Center between Hyde and Larkin streets, which includes providing them with services. The nonprofit Urban Alchemy will oversee the site. There are already “90 tents and counting” in the area and “the situation is extremely unsafe and unhealthy,” the plan said.

To come up with the plan, city departments surveyed the streets on April 28, assessed the challenges and drew up strategies to address them in partnership with people living in the area and nonprofits who serve the homeless, according to the Mayor’s Office.

“We are committed to ensuring our most vulnerable neighbors are safe and have access to the resources they need to stay healthy during this public health crisis,” Breed said in a statement. “By implementing this plan, we can help improve health and safety of everyone living in the Tenderloin.”

The report said that “additional input and collaboration from members of the community and city agencies is needed to deliver on these recommendations and to continually assess the health and safety issues in the community moving forward.”

The City said that moving forward it plans to develop a timeline for implementing recommendation as well as compile “a list of lots, offices and other spaces that can be used to address street conditions.”

“While all neighborhoods have been impacted in various ways, the Tenderloin faces compounding, preexisting circumstances that COVID-19 has viciously exacerbated, including an increase in unsheltered homelessness, heightened congregating in permanent supportive housing, and a reduction of quality of life and safety for housed and unhoused residents, alike,” the plan said.

On Monday, UC Hastings College of the Law and others filed a federal lawsuit asking the court to compel The City to address the “desperate crisis” on the Tenderloin streets, as previously reported by the San Francisco Examiner.

Supervisor Matt Haney who has called for greater resources for the Tenderloin, including more trash receptacles and bathrooms opened 24 hours before the pandemic, said that “as the district’s supervisor, I am glad to see that our calls for action are finally being taken seriously and that there seems to be some movement in the right direction.”

“But what people here want to see isn’t so much an assessment, but action, and change, quickly,” he said.

