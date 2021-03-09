Breed taps immigration attorney for Police Commission

The oversight panel has been short members for nearly a year

Mayor London Breed has named an attorney with decades of experience defending immigrants as her latest choice to fill one of the last two empty seats on San Francisco’s Police Commission.

Breed announced the nomination of immigration attorney James Byrne, a San Francisco native and child of Irish immigrants, to the seven-member panel on Tuesday. The oversight panel is charged with setting policy for the San Francisco Police Department and imposing serious discipline against officers.

The nomination comes on the same day the full Board of Supervisors is expected to vote for the first time on whether to confirm another Breed-nominee, Chinatown community leader Larry Yee, to fill the second vacant seat on the panel.

Byrne established a law office in San Francisco in 1983 and defended thousands of immigrants since in a variety of proceeding including deportation and asylum cases, according to a statement from the Mayor’s Office. He is a longtime volunteer at the Irish Immigration Pastoral Center Immigration Clinic in the Richmond and also represents Mexican and Guatemalan immigrants pro bono.

Breed described Byrne as an “experienced attorney with a proven track record of looking out for the most vulnerable members of our community by offering his time and energy to improve the lives of others.”

“Throughout his career, he has represented people looking for a better life for their families and has helped his clients navigate the complex immigration system,” Breed said in the statement. “I’m confident that he will bring that integrity and a commitment to supporting underserved communities to the Police Commission.”

Byrne, a longtime resident of the Sunset, said he was humbled by the nomination and committed to “utilizing my expertise to bring a different perspective to this work.”

“I was born and raised in San Francisco; this is my home. My life’s work has been to work with a myriad of clients, who have immigrated to this City also wanting to make it their home,” Byrne said in the statement. “I have always been committed to ensuring that people are given every opportunity to make a life here using the best of our justice system.”

Byrne is also endorsed by former Police Commissioner Bill Ong Hing, an immigration professor and attorney.

“I have known Mr. Byrne for decades,” Hing said in the statement. “He is open-minded, intelligent, and open to hear all points of view. He also has been a strong, consistent fighter for immigrant rights.”

The Police Commission has been short members since former commissioners Bob Hirsch and Thomas Mazzucco left in April 2020.

Breed initially sought to replace them with prosecutor Nancy Tung and attorney Geoffrey Gordon-Creed, but the Board of Supervisors rejected their nominates last June over concerns about their commitments to police reform.

Breed eventually replaced Hirsch with former Supervisor Malia Cohen, who sailed through the confirmation process last August. Then last December, former Police Commission President Damali Taylor suddenly stepped down.

Breed has since nominated Yee to fill Taylor’s seat and is likely to file paperwork for Byrne to replace Mazzucco. Breed first nominated Yee to the seat left behind by Mazzucco, but the position is set aside for a retired judge or attorney with trial experience.

Byrne’s term would end April 30, 2024, while Yee would serve until April 30, 2022.

