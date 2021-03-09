Breed taps Carol Isen to serve as human resources head

Mayor London Breed nominated Carol Isen Tuesday to serve as the Human Resources director, after she served in the post as an acting director since October.

The Board of Supervisors is required to confirm Isen’s appointment to lead the department, which provides human resource services to about 60 city departments with workforce more than 38,000 employees.

“I’m confident that Carol is the right person to lead the Department and that she will make sure our employees are supported and that we maintain a workforce that is diverse and inclusive,” Breed said in a statement.

The department has faced allegations of discrimination in recent years against Black employees over hiring, promotions and complaints. Late last year, one employee with the department resigned after allegedly lying to a Black employee about the status of their Equal Employment Opportunity complaint.

Board President Shamann Walton introduced a resolution last year calling for oversight into the EEO complaints, which said that “the Black Employee Alliance and Coalition Against Anti-Blackness have raised these concerns of a poorly ran Department of Human Resources for years.”

In November, Breed and Isen announced The City’s workplace policies and practices related to claims of bias, harassment, discrimination and retaliation would undergo an independent review by William Gould, a Stanford Law School professor.

Isen promised in a statement to “take the bold action necessary to grow our relationships with the community, expand our partnerships with departments and to ensure improved culture, fairness, consistency and excellence in human resources for all city employees.”

If confirmed, Isen would be the first openly LGBT individual to serve in the role. She previously served as Chief Labor Relations Director for San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART).

Her nomination drew support from the San Francisco Labor Council’s interim executive director Kim Tavaglione.

“We look forward to partnering with Ms. Isen on one of our top priorities—reforming EEO policies and processes to better serve employees,” Tavaglione said in a statement. “City workers deserve fair and transparent leadership at the head of this important agency, Carol Isen is that leader.”

