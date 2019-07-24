Breed, supervisors announce deal on housing measures

Mayor London Breed and several city supervisors announced a deal Wednesday over dueling measures intended for the November ballot seeking to rezone public lands and large lots to allow for 100 percent affordable and educator housing.

Breed, who in April introduced a charter amendment that would streamline the approval process for affordable and teacher housing by taking away certain rights to appeal projects, on Wednesday announced that she would rescind her rezoning measure from the ballot. The charter amendment was blocked by the Board of Supervisors earlier this month after several supervisors put forth an alternative proposal to rezone public land for educator housing.

As part of the deal announced Wednesday, four supervisors — Sandra Lee Fewer, Matt Haney, Shamann Walton and Aaron Peskin— agreed to adopt two key provisions of Breed’s proposal.

The board has agreed to allow for taller buildings and modify the unit requirements of their measure to ensure educator housing projects are able to “benefit from the rezoning,” according to a joint statement released Wednesday.

Breed has previously criticized the board’s measure for failing to raise height restrictions, arguing that it would make building educator housing projects economically infeasible by not allowing enough units to be built.

“We have too many people who can’t afford to live in this City and we need to build more affordable housing for everyone struggling with high housing costs. Working together, we have already put forward the largest affordable housing bond in the City’s history to provide more funding for low- and middle-income housing, but we also need to find more places to build that housing,” both parties said in the statement. “Through this plan, we can open up more sites across our entire city for badly needed affordable and educator housing.”

The United Educators of San Francisco, the San Francisco Unified School District’s teachers union, and the American Federation of Teachers 2121, which represents City College of San Francisco educators, supported the board’s measure over Breed’s, in part because the mayor’s proposal called for one-third of the housing built under it to be market-rate.

Per the statement, the board is currently drafting legislation to incorporate the provisions into their proposal and is expected to introduce that legislation in September.

