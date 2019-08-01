Breed signs $12.3B budget

City officials applaud after Mayor London Breed signs the City’s $12.3 billion budget for fiscal years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 at the Richmond District Neighborhood Center on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed signed the new Fiscal Year 2019/2020 and 2020-2021 budget at The Richmond Neighborhood Center in The Richmond district on Thursday.

The $12.3 billion budget is the largest to ever be signed by a San Francisco mayor and includes a focus on housing and homelessness issues, among other priorities.

“This is a very comprehensive budget that is fair, equitable, with new investments and is focused on accountability,” Breed said.

“The budget was a battle. But it was a good battle,” said Breed.

Breed said the city plans to invest in affordable housing, in part through a $600 billion housing bond that voters will consider this Fall, and homelessness with a $53 million expansion in behavioral health programs, as well as support small businesses.

“It is important we understand the value of a dollar, the value of how the City makes investments and what it means to people’s lives,” said Breed.