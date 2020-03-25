Breed: SF needs 5,000 more hospital beds, 1,500 ventilators for coronavirus surge

Bracing for a surge in coronavirus patients, Mayor London Breed said Wednesday that San Francisco needs 5,000 more hospital beds and 1,500 more ventilators.

The estimates come after weeks of discussion among health officials and hospital leaders about how the respiratory illness may spread in San Francisco and cause a surge in patients.

Officials pointed to what is currently happening in New York, the hardest hit area in the nation at the moment, where cases are soaring and creating a demand for more hospital beds.

City officials said they have 1,300 staffed regular medical-surgical beds and 200 staffed intensive care unit beds in local hospitals, but Breed said The City will need as many as 5,000 more staffed hospital beds and 1,500 more ventilators.

“Our entire hospital system has been doing the work to create a plan and to ramp up our resources, but we cannot do this alone,” Breed said. “We need support from the state and from the federal government to have the tools we need, whether it’s more ventilators, more equipment, more hospital beds, or more medical staff to help operate these facilities, so that we can be ready for a surge that could overwhelm our system.”

She wrote separate letters Wednesday to Vice President Michael Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, and to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking for support.

“Our government and our hospital systems are currently stretched and approaching capacity, and we request your immediate assistance before we hit our peak patient load,” Breed wrote.

City officials estimate a surge in patients who need hospital beds within two weeks, similar to “a surge in hospitalizations like every other community where the virus has taken hold,” Breed wrote.

Newsom, as previously reported by the San Francisco Examiner, recently estimated that across California there was a need for an additional 50,000 hospital beds and was looking to re-open the CPMC Pacific Campus hospital at 2333 Buchanan St. for 157 beds.

The City also provided Wednesday more details about its plan to open 48 beds at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital, beginning with an initial 10 beds in the first week of April. The beds are available through contributions from St. Francis along with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and University of California-San Francisco.

San Francisco’s confirmed cases of coronavirus increased to 178 on Wednesday, an increase from Tuesday’s count of 152. The first case of the virus was confirmed in San Francisco on March 5.

On Tuesday, The City announced its first death from coronavirus, a man in his 40s with multiple underlying health conditions.

