Breed sets sights on an ‘incredible recovery’ in State of City address

Mayor London Breed delivered an upbeat message in her State of the City address Thursday about the future of San Francisco, which has been battered in the past year by the COVID-19 pandemic, declaring “we are at the start of an incredible recovery.”

Breed delivered the address virtually, unlike past years when it was made to large crowds, and from Moscone Center where The City has set up the COVID Command Center. It comes 10 months after San Francisco issued along with other Bay Area counties a shelter-in-place order and the first wave of COVID-19 cases were diagnosed.

“I believe we are at the start of an incredible recovery,” Breed said. “We aren’t just going to go back to the way things were. We aren’t just going to repair. We are going to reinvigorate. To come back even stronger. We will put people back to work. Our businesses will flourish. Opportunities will expand.”

The note of optimism was struck on the day The City permitted restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining and professional services businesses like barber shops and nail salons to resume operation after the state lifted a stay-at-home order Monday. And it comes as more people are being vaccinated against COVID-19; 53,383 residents, or 7 percent of those over the age of 18, have received their first dose.

She laid out a vision of helping small businesses, building more housing and addressing homelessness.

“We will continue our work to cut the red tape for small businesses, because it’s more important than ever,” Breed said. She hailed the success of November’s voter approved Proposition H, which loosened restrictions on where certain types of business can open and eased the approval process.

“It’s already working,” Breed said. “We’ll build on this success and make it even easier to turn an idea into a thriving small business.”

While she didn’t offer specifics, Breed added that “we will also help music venues, clubs, and bars—who have lost so much—get reopened and get back on their feet.”

She vowed to “keep pushing to meet our goal of building 5,000 new homes each year” and to streamline the approval process of development “even if it means going to the voters to do it.”

Breed said that rents went down during the pandemic because demand decreased, asking, “And can we finally put to rest the fantasy that supply-and-demand doesn’t apply to our housing situation?”

“When it goes back up—and that is a ‘when’ not an ‘if’—let’s be ready with more supply, more housing, so everyone can afford to live here,” Breed said.

Her plans around homelessness were focused on her previously announced Homelessness Recovery Plan, which Breed said she will “aggressively push forward” and it “includes the largest expansion of permanent supportive housing in the last twenty years.”

She specifically mentioned the recent opening of the 200-bed Navigation Center in the Bayview.

“We will implement mental health reform, so we can get more people off the streets and safely indoors,” Breed said.

On Wednesday, Breed announced that she hired Dr. Hillary Kunins as the new director of Behavioral Health Services and leader of the newly launched Mental Health SF, a program intended to improve care for those struggling on the streets.

